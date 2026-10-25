New Report Provides Exciting Ghost Rider Casting Update

While all the recent focus seems to have been on the exciting casting announcements coming from sources surrounding Marvel’s X-Men reboot (yes, Peter Claffey is perfect for the role of Beast), another recently announced film is also doing its own cast roundup. Ghost Rider, which releases in July 2028 and officially cast Ryan Gosling as Johnny Blaze, is also well into filling out its roster, according to industry insider Knight Edge Media, which says they’ve moved on to casting roles outside Blaze, who Nicolas Cage previously played in the 2007 Ghost Rider.

Videos by ComicBook.com

News about the Ghost Rider film coming from Marvel Studios has been kept tightly under wraps apart from the July reveal that Gosling would be taking on the main role—news that left some fans confused, as Johnny Blaze’s story starts when he’s much younger than Gosling’s 45, something that the original movie also fell prey to when casting Cage in the role. “People like the Gosling fancast, and yeah, good actor that looks like that one panel from Damnation, but I can’t look at this and not think they’re making the same mistake the Cage movies did by casting someone 25 years older than Blaze should be,” .

There Isn’t Much Known About Ghost Rider In An Official Capacity

But that’s not stopping fans from theorizing and throwing out their storyline hopes, even if they aren’t totally on board with an older Blaze (despite the Peter Parker/Miles Morales parallels the role draws with the more age-appropriate Robbie Reyes, played by Gabriel Luna). As for the tone of this new project, fans are looking for something closer to the comic. “Yeah, I’m hoping for more serious, maybe a bit of humor when Johnny reconnects with Roxanne (praying the film is more like the tail end of the 70s era), as that’d be him coming back into the world after running for so long, like a calm before the storm,” said one user on Reddit.

And while most are excited for this new version of Ghost Rider, Shawn Levy has some serious trust-building to do with this particular audience, as there doesn’t seem to be a tone of faith in his ability to tell a darker, more serious story. One fan commented on a potential reason for the combination of Gosling as Blaze alongside Shawn Levy, who’s directing the film, saying, “It feels like Disney has decided that the Gosling/Levy combo is a cure-all for any franchise or even character that’s fading in popularity. This is literally the exact same pairing that we’ll be getting first with Star Wars: Starfighter next year. They’re playing it real safe here.” Overall, with the news that casting is moving forward, it seems that the general tone of comic fans is “cautiously optimistic.”