MCU X-Men’s Beast Has Been Cast & A Fan-Favorite Game of Thrones Hero is Playing Him

The wait for Marvel’s Beast is officially over. Peter Claffey, whose rise to fame began during his iconic turn as Ser Duncan the Tall in HBO’s Game of Thrones Spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has been cast as Hank McCoy, according to Knight Edge Media. The news came this morning and confirms rumors that have been swirling around the role’s casting in the last few weeks, after Charles Melton was reported to have stepped away in favor of playing Kakashi in the upcoming Naruto live-action adaptation.

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Peter Claffey Cast as Beast in Marvel Studios 'X-Men' Reboot (EXCLUSIVE) – (via @KnightEdgeMedia)



Today, we at Knight Edge Media have been told exclusively that Irish actor Peter Claffey has been cast as Hank McCoy/Beast in the Marvel Studios X-Men reboot. The actor rose to f… pic.twitter.com/HUBHNebhn8 — Knight Edge Media (@KnightEdgeMedia) October 25, 2026

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