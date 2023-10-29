New Robert De Niro Movie Gets New Title and Release Date

You can currently catch Robert De Niro on the big screen in Killers of the Flower Moon, his tenth collaboration with director Martin Scorsese. The 80-year-old actor has no plans to slow down, in fact, the actor will sooner be playing twins in Barry Levinson's next film. De Niro was previously directed by Levinson in Sleepers, Wag the Dog, What Just Happened, and The Wizard of Lies. According to a new report from Deadline, the title of the film has been changed from Wise Guys to Alto Knights. This isn't too surprising considering there have been multiple films titled Wise Guys or The Wise Guys in the past.

In addition to the title change, Alto Knights has also moved release dates. Instead of hitting theaters on February 2, 2024, the movie will now be released on November 15, 2024. Deadline points out that this is a better move for De Niro because if the SAG strike ends, De Niro will likely be busy promoting Killers of the Flower Moon during awards season.

According to a previous report from The Hollywood Reporter, Alto Knights tells the story of mob bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, two Italian-Americans who managed their own crime families in the mid-1900s. Genovese attempted to kill his brother at one point but ultimately failed. De Niro is expected to play both roles in the film. The movie is also expected to feature Debra Messing.

What Is Killers of the Flower Moon About?

You can read a description of the film below:

"The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart and Mollie Kyle, Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal."

Killers of the Flower Moon stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser.

"In the case of Killers of the Flower Moon, it should be seen on the big screen. Are we intending to make a blockbuster? No, we're making a movie, which should watched on the big screen. Other pictures I made? Maybe not. Sometimes, it's the strength of the picture too, if it plays well on a smaller screen, that's interesting," Scorsese reecently told Hindustan Times. "Killers could play on a small screen, but in order to truly immerse yourself, you should take out the time. People say it's three hours, but come on, you can sit in front of the TV and watch something for five hours. Also, there are many people who watch theatre for 3.5 hours. There are real actors on stage, you can't get up and walk around. You give it that respect, give cinema some respect."

Killers of the Flower Moon is now playing in theaters.