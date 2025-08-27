New Silent Hill Movie Gets First Teaser Trailer

It’s time to Return to Silent Hill. The first official teaser trailer for the upcoming horror adaptation of the beloved video games has arrived. Hailing from Christophe Gans, who helmed 2006’s Silent Hill, the film was first announced in October 2022 and is set to hit the big screen early next year. This first teaser is fairly short at just forty seconds long, but it still manages to pack in a lot of action, as well as give fans some iconic imagery as well featuring Jeremy Irvine’s James Sunderland and Hannah Emily Anderson’s Mary. You can check out the teaser trailer below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The teaser begins with Irvine’s James Sunderland waking up on an empty road outside of Silent Hill. In the film, he is drawn to the town of Silent Hill after receiving a mysterious letter from his lost love Mary, played by Anderson in the film. As he goes on the search for her, he soon finds himself face-to-face with monstrous creatures as he unravels a terrifying truth that will push him to the edge of his sanity.

Play video

The movie, co-written by Gans with Sandra Vo-Anh and William Schneider is an adaptation of the video game Silent Hill 2, which the director called a true masterpiece of a game. In addition to Irvine and Anderson, Return to Silent Hill stars Robert Strange as Red Pyramid, Evie Templeton as Laura, Pearse Egan as Eddie Dombrowski, Eve Macklin as Kaitlyn, Emily Carding as Dara, Martine Richards as Claudette, and Howard Saddler Cal. The film has been acquired by Cineverse in the United States. Cinverse has previously distributed movies such as Wolf Creek: Legacy, Here for Blood, and more recently, The Toxic Avenger starring Peter Dinklange.

Released in 2006, Silent Hill was a modest success, having earned $100.6 million worldwide on a reported budget of $50 million. The film starred Radha Mitchell as Rose Da Silva, Laurie Holden as Cybil Bennett, Sean Bean as Christopher Da Silva, Deborah Kara Unger as Dahlia Gillespie, Kim Coates as Officer Thomas Gucci, Tanya Allen as Anna, and Jodelle Ferland as Sharon/Alessa. The movie earned a Rotten score of 34% on Rotten Tomatoes but still managed to result in a sequel with 2012’s Silent Hill: Revelation from director MJ Bassett, who co-wrote the screenplay with Laurent Hadida. That film was both a critical failure, with a dismal 8% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a box office failure. The movie pulled in $55.36 million worldwide on a reported budget of $20 million.

Return to Silent Hill is currently slated to hit theaters on January 23, 2026. Fans can currently rent the original Silent Hill movie from Prime Video, iTunes, and Fandango at Home in order to revisit the film before Return to Silent Hill is released. As for Silent Hill: Revelation, that movie is now streaming for free on Xumo Play, Tubi, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, and Plex.

Are you looking forward to Return to Silent Hill? Let us know in the comments.