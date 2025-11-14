New SpongeBob SquarePants Movie Trailer Hypes Return To Cinemas After 5 Years

2025 has been somewhat of a rollercoaster year for the movie industry, but everyone’s favorite yellow sponge is ready to close out the year on a high note. SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick, Plankton, Mr. Krabs, Sandy Cheeks, and more are all going to be back in theaters for the first time in five years, and to get fans hyped for the big return, Paramount and Nickelodeon have revealed an epic trailer that is as bonkers as you would hope. You can check out the full trailer below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

SpongeBob and the gang are making their big screen return in The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, which finds old SpongeBob set out on a quest to find and follow the ghost pirate known as The Flying Dutchman. As you can see in the trailer, The Flying Dutchman is an imposing figure, at least until you get to know him, but even a ghostly pirate is probably not prepared for the chaos that SpongeBob brings.

Play video

Thankfully, SpongeBob has his trusty friends to help him out, but to make that happen, they will have to brave the challenges of the most awful place under the sea, which happens to be Bikini Bottom High School. The animation looks fantastic, but most of all, the characters are as adorably bonkers as ever, and we don’t have to wait too much longer to see it play out in theaters.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is directed by Derek Drymon and is based on a script from Pam Brady and Matt Lieberman and a story from Marc Ceccarelli, Pam Brady, and Kaz. The film features the return of the main SpongeBob cast, including Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence, and Bill Fagerbakke.

There will also be a number of guest stars with notable roles, including Mark Hamill as the Flying Dutchman. The film will also feature Ice Spice (Isis Gaston), George Lopez, Sherry Cola, Regina Hall, and Arturo Castro. You can check out the official description below.

“SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends set sail in their biggest, all-new, can’t miss cinematic event ever…The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman – a mysterious swashbuckling ghost pirate – on a seafaring comedy-adventure that takes him to the deepest depths of the deep sea, where no Sponge has gone before.”

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants hits theaters on December 19.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!