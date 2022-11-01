Everything Added to Netflix and Other Streaming Services on November 1st
Halloween is behind us and the month of November has officially arrived. The start of each month is always a good time to be a streaming service subscriber, and November is no exception to that rule. Most of the major streaming services added a bunch of new movies and TV shows to kick off the month. Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video all added new titles on Tuesday morning, giving subscribers a lot to add to their watchlists.
Netflix has seen animated films from DreamWorks perform well on the platform whenever they're available, with Despicable Me and Shrek both serving as mainstays in the Netflix Top 10 during their tenures. The streamer will look to keep up that success with the studio's latest film, The Bad Guys, which was added to the lineup on November 1st.
HBO Max got a massive boost in the form of a young wizard named Harry Potter. All eight Harry Potter movies have been away from HBO Max for a little while, available only on Peacock, but Tuesday saw the entire franchise make its return.
You can find the entire list of November 1st streaming additions below!
Netflix
Attack on Finland
The Bad Guys
The Bodyguard
Dennis the Menace
Dolphin Tale
Key & Peele: Season 1
Key & Peele: Season 2
Key & Peele: Season 3
The Legend of Zorro
The Little Rascals
The Little Rascals Save the Day
Man on a Ledge
The Mask of Zorro
Mile 22
Moneyball
Notting Hill
Oblivion
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Still Alice
Think Like a Man
Top Gear: Season 31
Training Day
Up in the Air
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 6 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Takeover -- NETFLIX FILM
Young Royals: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
HBO Max
!Three Amigos!, 1986 (HBO)
(500) Days of Summer, 2009 (HBO)
50 First Dates, 2004
Accepted, 2006 (HBO)
Amazing Grace, 2006 (HBO)
American Boy: A Profile of Steven Prince, 1978
Arthur Christmas, 2011
The Automat, 2021
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography (HBO)
The Big Shave, 1967
The Bucket List, 2007
Caddyshack, 1980
A Christmas Dream, 1984
City Hall, 1996 (HBO)
Devil's Due, 2014 (HBO)
Draft Day, 2014 (HBO)
Equals, 2015 (HBO)
Excess Baggage, 1997 (HBO)
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money, 1999 (HBO)
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman's Daughter, 1999 (HBO)
A Guy Thing, 2003 (HBO)
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode, 2001
Ingrid Goes West, 2017 (HBO)
It's Not Just You, Murray!, 1974
Italianamerican, 1974
Leatherface, 2017 (HBO)
Legion, 2020 (HBO)
Little Woods, 2018 (HBO)
Lizzie, 2018 (HBO)
Loser, 2000 (HBO)
The Man With Two Brains, 1983 (HBO)
A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy, 1982 (HBO)
A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014 (Extended Version), (HBO)
Miss Sloane, 2016 (HBO)
Morris From America, 2016 (HBO)
Mr. Mom, 1983 (HBO)
Murder In The First, 1995 (HBO)
My Beautiful Laundrette, 1985 (HBO)
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989
The Next Karate Kid, 1994
Never Goin' Back, 2018 (HBO)
Neighbors, 2014 (HBO)
Pieces of April, 2003 (HBO)
A Prayer Before Dawn, 2017 (HBO)
Prom Night, 2008
Race, 2016 (HBO)
Raging Bull, 1980 (HBO)
Richard III, 1995 (HBO)
Se7en, 1995
See How They Run, 2022 (HBO)
Shutter, 2008 (Extended Version), (HBO)
Slice, 2018 (HBO)
Star Trek Generations, 1994 (Director's Cut), (HBO)
Star Trek II The Wrath Of Khan, 1982 (HBO)
Star Trek III The Search For Spock, 1984 (HBO)
Star Trek IV The Voyage Home, 1986 (HBO)
Star Trek The Motion Picture, 1979 (Director's Cut), (HBO)
Star Trek V The Final Frontier, 1989 (HBO)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, 1991 (Director's Cut), (HBO)
Star Trek: First Contact, 1996 (HBO)
Star Trek: Insurrection, 1998 (HBO)
Star Trek: Nemesis, 2002 (HBO)
Stargate, 1994 (Director's Cut), (HBO)
Time Freak, 2018 (HBO)
What's a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This?, 1992
While We're Young, 2014 (HBO)
Yentl, 1983 (HBO)
Hulu
God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (2022)
America's Next Top Model: Complete Season 23
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Complete Seasons 11 & 12
Girl Code: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
My Super Sweet 16: Complete Season 4 & 6
Naruto Shippuden: Season 1, Episodes 366-377 (DUBBED)
Punk'd: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
True Life: Complete Seasons 11 & 12
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 7 & 11
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1C
12 Dates Of Christmas (2011)
28 Weeks Later (2007)
8 Mile (2002)
A Merry Friggin' Christmas (2014)
Adaptation. (2002)
Along Came Polly (2004)
Aquamarine (2006)
Baby Boy (2001)
Battle of the Year (2013)
Black Christmas (2006)
The Call (2013)
Can't Hardly Wait (1998)
Carpool (1996)
Cast Away
Catering Christmas (2022)
Christmas on the Farm (2021)
City of Angels (1998)
Dawn Of The Dead (2004)
Deck the Halls (2011)
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
Fools Rush In (1997)
Goodbye Lover (1999)
Guess Who's Coming to Christmas (2013)
Hall Pass (2011)
Horses of McBride (2012)
The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
I Am Not Your Negro (2016)
I Am Number Four (2011)
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
It's Christmas Carol! (2012)
The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Kollek (1995)
The Last Song (2010)
Legends Of The Fall (1994)
The Magic Crystal (2011)
Mama (2013)
Mamma Mia! (2008)
Mas Negro Que La Noche (2014)
Meet Joe Black (1998)
Mom and Dad (2017)
Mr. Popper's Penguins (2010)
My Bloody Valentine (2009)
My Scientology Movie (2015)
Nativity 3: Dude Where's My Donkey?! (2014)
Nativity Rocks! (2018)
The Net (1995)
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)
Night Of The Living Dead (1990)
Norman (2017)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
Notting Hill (1999)
The Nutcracker (1993)
Oblivion (2013)
Office Space (1999)
Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)
Open Season 3 (2011)
The Patriot (2000)
The Perfect Storm (2000)
Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)
Poetic Justice (1993)
Punch-Drunk Love (2002)
The Raven (2012)
Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
Santa Who? (2000)
Say Anything (1989)
Second Best (1994)
Secret Window (2004)
The Sessions (2012)
Shanghai Knights (2003)
Shaun Of The Dead (2004)
Silent Hill (2006)
Snakes On A Plane (2006)
Snowglobe (2007)
Sommersby (1993)
Spanglish (2004)
Still Alice (2015)
Stir Crazy (1980)
The Sweetest Thing (2002)
Talk To Her (2002)
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)
Terminator Salvation (2009)
This Means War (2010)
The Three Stooges (2011)
Tootsie (1982)
Ultraviolet (2006)
Underworld (2003)
Underworld Evolution (2006)
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)
Underworld Awakening (2012)
You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)
Paramount+
2 Days In The Valley
A Boy Named Charlie Brown
A Christmas Carol
A Christmas Carol
A Walk on the Moon
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
An Inconvenient Truth
Anita
Arctic Adventure: On Frozen Pond
Basic Instinct
Basic Instinct Director's Cut
Becoming Jane
Black Rain
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Bruce Lee, The Legend
Christmas in Compton
Clueless
Coach Carter
Coffy
Cool World
Cousins
Crimson Tide
Dear White People
Down to Earth
Dr. No
Flight
Footloose
Forrest Gump
Four Brothers
From Russia with Love
Funny Face
Gladiator
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
High Fidelity
Hot Rod
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
In & Out
Into the Wild
Jackie Chan's Project A
Jackie Chan's Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)
John Carpenter's Escape From L.A.
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me
Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events
License to Kill
Like a Boss
Love, Rosie
Madonna: Truth Or Dare
Malena
Men at Work
Men, Women & Children
Miami Blues
Minority Report
Monster Trucks
Mousehunt
My Fair Lady
Naked Gun
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Nick of Time
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Primal Fear
Rabbit-Proof Fence
Ride Like a Girl
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
Salvador
Save the Last Dance
School of Rock
Scrooged
Seven Psychopaths
Shaolin Soccer
Sliver
Snoopy, Come Home
Something Wild
Son of Rambow
Split
Starship Troopers
Stop-Loss
Strictly Ballroom
Super 8
The Back-up Plan
The Barefoot Contessa
The Big Country
The Crow
The Crow: City of Angels
The Doors
The Great Gatsby
The Heart of the Game
The Italian Job
The Madness of King George
The Mexican
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Pope of Greenwich Village
The Professional
The Relic
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Sum of All Fears
The Three Amigos
The Train
The Warriors
The Weather Man
The Words
Things We Lost In The Fire
Titanic
Top Five
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Trekkies 2
Under the Tuscan Sun
Vice
Without a Paddle
Yours, Mine & Ours
Zoolander
Peacock
5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas, 2021
8 Mile, 2002
The Adjustment Bureau, 2011
Admission, 2013
Along Came Polly, 2004
American Gangster, 2007
Balto, 1995
Barbie & Her Sisters in The Great Puppy Adventure, 2015
Barbie in a Christmas Carol, 2008
Barbie in a Mermaid Tale, 2010
Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2, 2012
Barbie in the Pink Shoes, 2013
Barbie: The Pearl Princess, 2014
Barbie: A Perfect Christmas, 2011
Battleship, 2012
Beethoven, 1992
Beethoven's 2nd, 1993
Beethoven's Christmas Adventure, 2011
The Big Lebowski, 1998
Blankman, 1994
Blippi's Snowflake Scavenger Hunt, 2022
Blue Streak, 1999
The Bone Collector, 1999
The Boss, 2016
Bridesmaids, 2011
Bruce Almighty, 2003
Cape Fear, 1991
Casino, 1995
Death Becomes Her, 1992
Death Race, 2008
The Deer Hunter, 1979
Despicable Me, 2010
Despicable Me 2, 2013
The Dilemma, 2011
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat, 2003
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical, 2020
Easy A, 2010
Evan Almighty, 2007
The Express, 2008
The Family Man, 2000
Fletch, 1985
Fletch Lives, 1989
Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008
Greenberg, 2010
Gremlins, 1984
Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
Harry and the Hendersons, 1987
How Murray Saved Christmas, 2014
Howard the Duck, 1986
The Huntsman: Winter's War, 2016
It's Complicated, 2009
Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012
Just Friends, 2005
King Kong, 2005
The Last of the Mohicans, 1992
The Legend of Frosty the Snowman, 2005
Liar, Liar, 1997
Meet the Parents, 2000
Meet the Fockers, 2004
Little Fockers, 2010
Love Actually, 2003
Lucy, 2014
Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011
Major Payne, 1995
Mamma Mia!, 2008
Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You, 2017
Midway, 2019
Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009
Mr. Bean's Holiday, 2007
Mystery Men, 1999
Nanny McPhee, 2006
Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010
One True Thing, 1998
Out of Africa, 1985
Pixels, 2015
Pride and Prejudice, 2005
Prime, 2005
Reality Bites, 1994
The Replacements, 2000
Ride Along 2, 2016
Role Models, 2008
Saving Santa, 2013
Scarface, 1983
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012
Selena, 1997
Taken 2, 2012
The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018
This is 40, 2012
Tower Heist, 2011
Two Can Play That Game, 2001
Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, 2017
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005
The Waltons: Homecoming, 2021
Wanderlust, 2012
Warcraft, 2016
The Wedding Date, 2005
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008
Whiplash, 2014
Woody Woodpecker, 2018
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Snake in the Grass, Season 1 (USA)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
World Gymnastics Championships (Women)
Prime Video
10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
2 Days In The Valley (1996)
A Belle for Christmas (2014)
A Christmas Carol (1984)
American Gigolo (1980)
Anita (2013)
Arthur Christmas (2011)
Black Rain (1989)
Brown Sugar (2002)
Coffy (1973)
Conan O'Brien Can't Stop (2011)
Contraband (2012)
Cousins (1989)
Domestic Disturbance (2001)
Down To Earth (2001)
Face/Off (1997)
Fruitvale Station (2013)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
Heaven's Gate (1981)
High Fidelity (2000)
Hitman (2007)
Hitman (Uncut) (2007)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
Jacob's Ladder (1990)
Jumping the Broom (2011)
Just Like Heaven (2005)
Just Wright (2010)
Kingdom of Heaven (2005)
Kingdom of Heaven (Directors Cut Roadshow Version) (2005)
Men At Work (1990)
Miami Blues (1990)
MouseHunt (1997)
Nick of Time (1995)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
Primal Fear (1996)
Prince Avalanche (2013)
Road to Perdition (2002)
Salvador (1986)
Scrooged (1988)
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)
Sliver (1993)
Something Wild (1986)
Soul Plane (2004)
Surviving Christmas (2004)
Tales From The Darkside: The Movie (1990)
The Barefoot Contessa (1954)
The Big Country (1958)
The Doors (1991)
The Expendables (2010)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
The Machinist (2004)
The Madness of King George (1994)
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)
The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)
The Professional (1994)
The Relic (1997)
The Sum of All Fears (2002)
Things We Lost in the Fire (2007)
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)
Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)
Train (1965)
Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls (2007)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)
War Horse (2011)
Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)
Los simuladores (2002)