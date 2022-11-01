Everything Added to Netflix and Other Streaming Services on November 1st

Halloween is behind us and the month of November has officially arrived. The start of each month is always a good time to be a streaming service subscriber, and November is no exception to that rule. Most of the major streaming services added a bunch of new movies and TV shows to kick off the month. Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video all added new titles on Tuesday morning, giving subscribers a lot to add to their watchlists. Netflix has seen animated films from DreamWorks perform well on the platform whenever they're available, with Despicable Me and Shrek both serving as mainstays in the Netflix Top 10 during their tenures. The streamer will look to keep up that success with the studio's latest film, The Bad Guys, which was added to the lineup on November 1st. HBO Max got a massive boost in the form of a young wizard named Harry Potter. All eight Harry Potter movies have been away from HBO Max for a little while, available only on Peacock, but Tuesday saw the entire franchise make its return. You can find the entire list of November 1st streaming additions below!

Netflix Attack on Finland

The Bad Guys

The Bodyguard

Dennis the Menace

Dolphin Tale

Key & Peele: Season 1

Key & Peele: Season 2

Key & Peele: Season 3

The Legend of Zorro

The Little Rascals

The Little Rascals Save the Day

Man on a Ledge

The Mask of Zorro

Mile 22

Moneyball

Notting Hill

Oblivion

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Still Alice

Think Like a Man

Top Gear: Season 31

Training Day

Up in the Air

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 6 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Takeover -- NETFLIX FILM

Young Royals: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES prevnext

HBO Max !Three Amigos!, 1986 (HBO)

(500) Days of Summer, 2009 (HBO)

50 First Dates, 2004

Accepted, 2006 (HBO)

Amazing Grace, 2006 (HBO)

American Boy: A Profile of Steven Prince, 1978

Arthur Christmas, 2011

The Automat, 2021

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography (HBO)

The Big Shave, 1967

The Bucket List, 2007

Caddyshack, 1980

A Christmas Dream, 1984

City Hall, 1996 (HBO)

Devil's Due, 2014 (HBO)

Draft Day, 2014 (HBO)

Equals, 2015 (HBO)

Excess Baggage, 1997 (HBO)

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money, 1999 (HBO)

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman's Daughter, 1999 (HBO)

A Guy Thing, 2003 (HBO)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode, 2001

Ingrid Goes West, 2017 (HBO)

It's Not Just You, Murray!, 1974

Italianamerican, 1974

Leatherface, 2017 (HBO)

Legion, 2020 (HBO)

Little Woods, 2018 (HBO)

Lizzie, 2018 (HBO)

Loser, 2000 (HBO)

The Man With Two Brains, 1983 (HBO)

A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy, 1982 (HBO)

A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014 (Extended Version), (HBO)

Miss Sloane, 2016 (HBO)

Morris From America, 2016 (HBO)

Mr. Mom, 1983 (HBO)

Murder In The First, 1995 (HBO)

My Beautiful Laundrette, 1985 (HBO)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989

The Next Karate Kid, 1994

Never Goin' Back, 2018 (HBO)

Neighbors, 2014 (HBO)

Pieces of April, 2003 (HBO)

A Prayer Before Dawn, 2017 (HBO)

Prom Night, 2008

Race, 2016 (HBO)

Raging Bull, 1980 (HBO)

Richard III, 1995 (HBO)

Se7en, 1995

See How They Run, 2022 (HBO)

Shutter, 2008 (Extended Version), (HBO)

Slice, 2018 (HBO)

Star Trek Generations, 1994 (Director's Cut), (HBO)

Star Trek II The Wrath Of Khan, 1982 (HBO)

Star Trek III The Search For Spock, 1984 (HBO)

Star Trek IV The Voyage Home, 1986 (HBO)

Star Trek The Motion Picture, 1979 (Director's Cut), (HBO)

Star Trek V The Final Frontier, 1989 (HBO)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, 1991 (Director's Cut), (HBO)

Star Trek: First Contact, 1996 (HBO)

Star Trek: Insurrection, 1998 (HBO)

Star Trek: Nemesis, 2002 (HBO)

Stargate, 1994 (Director's Cut), (HBO)

Time Freak, 2018 (HBO)

What's a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This?, 1992

While We're Young, 2014 (HBO)

Yentl, 1983 (HBO) prevnext

Hulu God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (2022)

America's Next Top Model: Complete Season 23

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Complete Seasons 11 & 12

Girl Code: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

My Super Sweet 16: Complete Season 4 & 6

Naruto Shippuden: Season 1, Episodes 366-377 (DUBBED)

Punk'd: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

True Life: Complete Seasons 11 & 12

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 7 & 11

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1C

12 Dates Of Christmas (2011)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

8 Mile (2002)

A Merry Friggin' Christmas (2014)

Adaptation. (2002)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Aquamarine (2006)

Baby Boy (2001)

Battle of the Year (2013)

Black Christmas (2006)

The Call (2013)

Can't Hardly Wait (1998)

Carpool (1996)

Cast Away

Catering Christmas (2022)

Christmas on the Farm (2021)

City of Angels (1998)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Goodbye Lover (1999)

Guess Who's Coming to Christmas (2013)

Hall Pass (2011)

Horses of McBride (2012)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

I Am Number Four (2011)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

It's Christmas Carol! (2012)

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Kollek (1995)

The Last Song (2010)

Legends Of The Fall (1994)

The Magic Crystal (2011)

Mama (2013)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Mas Negro Que La Noche (2014)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Mom and Dad (2017)

Mr. Popper's Penguins (2010)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

My Scientology Movie (2015)

Nativity 3: Dude Where's My Donkey?! (2014)

Nativity Rocks! (2018)

The Net (1995)

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)

Night Of The Living Dead (1990)

Norman (2017)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notting Hill (1999)

The Nutcracker (1993)

Oblivion (2013)

Office Space (1999)

Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)

Open Season 3 (2011)

The Patriot (2000)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

The Raven (2012)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Santa Who? (2000)

Say Anything (1989)

Second Best (1994)

Secret Window (2004)

The Sessions (2012)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

Silent Hill (2006)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Snowglobe (2007)

Sommersby (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Still Alice (2015)

Stir Crazy (1980)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

Talk To Her (2002)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

This Means War (2010)

The Three Stooges (2011)

Tootsie (1982)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Underworld Awakening (2012)

You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008) prevnext

Paramount+ 2 Days In The Valley

A Boy Named Charlie Brown

A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol

A Walk on the Moon

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

An Inconvenient Truth

Anita

Arctic Adventure: On Frozen Pond

Basic Instinct

Basic Instinct Director's Cut

Becoming Jane

Black Rain

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Bruce Lee, The Legend

Christmas in Compton

Clueless

Coach Carter

Coffy

Cool World

Cousins

Crimson Tide

Dear White People

Down to Earth

Dr. No

Flight

Footloose

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

From Russia with Love

Funny Face

Gladiator

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

High Fidelity

Hot Rod

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

In & Out

Into the Wild

Jackie Chan's Project A

Jackie Chan's Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)

John Carpenter's Escape From L.A.

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me

Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events

License to Kill

Like a Boss

Love, Rosie

Madonna: Truth Or Dare

Malena

Men at Work

Men, Women & Children

Miami Blues

Minority Report

Monster Trucks

Mousehunt

My Fair Lady

Naked Gun

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Nick of Time

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Primal Fear

Rabbit-Proof Fence

Ride Like a Girl

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

Salvador

Save the Last Dance

School of Rock

Scrooged

Seven Psychopaths

Shaolin Soccer

Sliver

Snoopy, Come Home

Something Wild

Son of Rambow

Split

Starship Troopers

Stop-Loss

Strictly Ballroom

Super 8

The Back-up Plan

The Barefoot Contessa

The Big Country

The Crow

The Crow: City of Angels

The Doors

The Great Gatsby

The Heart of the Game

The Italian Job

The Madness of King George

The Mexican

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Pope of Greenwich Village

The Professional

The Relic

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Sum of All Fears

The Three Amigos

The Train

The Warriors

The Weather Man

The Words

Things We Lost In The Fire

Titanic

Top Five

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Trekkies 2

Under the Tuscan Sun

Vice

Without a Paddle

Yours, Mine & Ours

Zoolander prevnext

Peacock 5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas, 2021

8 Mile, 2002

The Adjustment Bureau, 2011

Admission, 2013

Along Came Polly, 2004

American Gangster, 2007

Balto, 1995

Barbie & Her Sisters in The Great Puppy Adventure, 2015

Barbie in a Christmas Carol, 2008

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale, 2010

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2, 2012

Barbie in the Pink Shoes, 2013

Barbie: The Pearl Princess, 2014

Barbie: A Perfect Christmas, 2011

Battleship, 2012

Beethoven, 1992

Beethoven's 2nd, 1993

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure, 2011

The Big Lebowski, 1998

Blankman, 1994

Blippi's Snowflake Scavenger Hunt, 2022

Blue Streak, 1999

The Bone Collector, 1999

The Boss, 2016

Bridesmaids, 2011

Bruce Almighty, 2003

Cape Fear, 1991

Casino, 1995

Death Becomes Her, 1992

Death Race, 2008

The Deer Hunter, 1979

Despicable Me, 2010

Despicable Me 2, 2013

The Dilemma, 2011

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat, 2003

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical, 2020

Easy A, 2010

Evan Almighty, 2007

The Express, 2008

The Family Man, 2000

Fletch, 1985

Fletch Lives, 1989

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008

Greenberg, 2010

Gremlins, 1984

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990

Harry and the Hendersons, 1987

How Murray Saved Christmas, 2014

Howard the Duck, 1986

The Huntsman: Winter's War, 2016

It's Complicated, 2009

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012

Just Friends, 2005

King Kong, 2005

The Last of the Mohicans, 1992

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman, 2005

Liar, Liar, 1997

Meet the Parents, 2000

Meet the Fockers, 2004

Little Fockers, 2010

Love Actually, 2003

Lucy, 2014

Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011

Major Payne, 1995

Mamma Mia!, 2008

Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You, 2017

Midway, 2019

Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009

Mr. Bean's Holiday, 2007

Mystery Men, 1999

Nanny McPhee, 2006

Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010

One True Thing, 1998

Out of Africa, 1985

Pixels, 2015

Pride and Prejudice, 2005

Prime, 2005

Reality Bites, 1994

The Replacements, 2000

Ride Along 2, 2016

Role Models, 2008

Saving Santa, 2013

Scarface, 1983

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012

Selena, 1997

Taken 2, 2012

The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018

This is 40, 2012

Tower Heist, 2011

Two Can Play That Game, 2001

Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, 2017

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005

The Waltons: Homecoming, 2021

Wanderlust, 2012

Warcraft, 2016

The Wedding Date, 2005

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008

Whiplash, 2014

Woody Woodpecker, 2018

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Snake in the Grass, Season 1 (USA)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Gymnastics Championships (Women) prevnext