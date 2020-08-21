Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (August 21)

Movie theaters may be coming back this weekend, but they aren't really bringing a whole lot of new content with them. Russell Crowe's Unhinged is opening, but that's about it. We're still waiting on The New Mutants and Tenet at the end of the month, but until then, the entertainment world remains in the hands of streaming services. Fortunately for everyone staying put at home, there are a lot of new movies on shows making their way online over the next couple of days.

Netflix dominated the conversation last week with Project Power, and the streamer will be hoping to do the same this weekend with its new animated series, Hoops. This very R-rated series is likely to find an instant audience amongst comedy fans. Netflix is also releasing the highly-anticipated fifth season of Lucifer, as well as the family action film The Sleepover.

The biggest original movie of the weekend is probably The One and Only Ivan, which is making its debut over on Disney+. Amazon Prime Video is aiming to offer a little competition with the release of its film, Chemical Hearts.

What are you looking forward watching to this weekend? Take a look at the complete list of new arrivals below and lets us know what you think!