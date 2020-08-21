Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (August 21)
Movie theaters may be coming back this weekend, but they aren't really bringing a whole lot of new content with them. Russell Crowe's Unhinged is opening, but that's about it. We're still waiting on The New Mutants and Tenet at the end of the month, but until then, the entertainment world remains in the hands of streaming services. Fortunately for everyone staying put at home, there are a lot of new movies on shows making their way online over the next couple of days.
Netflix dominated the conversation last week with Project Power, and the streamer will be hoping to do the same this weekend with its new animated series, Hoops. This very R-rated series is likely to find an instant audience amongst comedy fans. Netflix is also releasing the highly-anticipated fifth season of Lucifer, as well as the family action film The Sleepover.
The biggest original movie of the weekend is probably The One and Only Ivan, which is making its debut over on Disney+. Amazon Prime Video is aiming to offer a little competition with the release of its film, Chemical Hearts.
What are you looking forward watching to this weekend? Take a look at the complete list of new arrivals below and lets us know what you think!
Netflix
AUGUST 20
Biohackers -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Good Kisser
Great Pretender -- NETFLIX ANIME
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens -- NETFLIX FILM
AUGUST 21
Alien TV -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Fuego negro -- NETFLIX FILM
Hoops -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lucifer: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Sleepover -- NETFLIX FILM
AUGUST 23
1BR
Septembers of Shiraz
Disney+
AUGUST 21
Back to the Titanic
The One and Only Ivan
Beauty and the Beast
Mars: One Day on the Red Planet
Muppets Now - "Sleep Mode"
One Day at Disney - "Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services"
Weird But True - "National Parks"
HBO Max
AUGUST 20
The Fungies, Season 1A
Singletown, Season 1
AUGUST 21
No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don't Want to Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO)
AUGUST 22
Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)
AUGUST 23
Mia's Magic Playground
Hulu
AUGUST 20
Daffodils
Unacknowledged
AUGUST 21
Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
AUGUST 22
Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere
AUGUST 23
Blindspot: Complete Season 5
Amazon Prime Video
AUGUST 21
Chemical Hearts (2020) - Amazon Original Movie
Clifford - Amazon Original Series: Season 2B
AUGUST 22
The Legion (2020)
