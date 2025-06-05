Why Nicholas Hoult Has Nosferatu’s Fake Penis as a Souvenir

Nicholas Hoult believes his souvenir from the set of Nosferatu is the strangest wrap gift he’s ever received, and many other movie stars would probably agree. The actor recently revealed that he was given the prosthetic penis worn by Bill Skarsgärd in one of the movie’s most haunting scenes. The phallus was only shown in silhouette in the final cut of the movie, but Hoult became intimately familiar with it during filming, he explained to Empire Magazine. He struggled to convey horror while filming, as he was preoccupied with giggling at the absurd situation he was in. To top it all off, the embarrassment didn’t stop when he received his gift in the mail.

“I received the penis because there’s a scene where it suddenly cuts to a wide angle, and you see Orlok/Bill on top of me, drinking my blood,” Hoult explained. “And whilst we were doing that scene, the way that Bill was moving, I could feel the prosthetic on my leg. And whilst we were rehearsing I couldn’t stop giggling. So that was why I had… interactions with the prosthetic.”

“That was probably the funniest wrap gift I’ve ever been given,” he went on. Hoult didn’t intend to hide the prop away, either, but in order to display it, he needed to have one more awkward conversation. “The best thing was when it got shipped back to my house, the frame broke, so I had to take it into a frame shop. And as I unwrapped it the guy looked at it like, ‘…What is going on here?’”

“To be fair, he took it in his stride considering that I was like, ‘Hey, we need to fix the frame of this penis that I’ve got mounted,’” Hoult continued. “And when I went back in to pick it up all he said was, ‘Is this some kind of… collector’s piece?’”

Hoult played Thomas Hutter in last year’s Nosferatu remake, while Skarsgärd played the possessed Count Orlock himself. This version was much more explicit than the original, playing up the sexual horror of the premise in many ways — including the disturbing silhouette now displayed at Hoult’s home. The story is about a young woman (Lily-Rose Depp) who has accidentally forged a psychic connection to Nosferatu, the vampiric spirit possessing Orlock.

The movie was a critical and commercial success, and now it’s available to stream at home. Those that want to see a glimpse of Hoult’s new wall decoration can find Nosferatu streaming on Peacock.