Nicolas Cage Buys Comic Books and His Own Memorabilia Off eBay

Nicolas Cage is one of Hollywood's most famous comic book fans, having come heartbreakingly close to playing the role of Superman in the 1990s as well as taking on the role of Johnny Blaze in Ghost Rider years later. During a recent appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the star told audience members that he remains a fan -- and not just of comics. He said that he will buy movie memorabilia on eBay, too, including from his own films.

Variety apparently had someone on the ground at Cage's appearance, where he talked about his career, fame, and a little bit about some specific movies that the audience asked about. One such movie? Ghost Rider.

"It's like Disney made a film about Faust; like a tattoo which came to life," Cage said of the movie. He also apparently brought one audience member up on stage to show off her Ghost Rider movie poster.

That's when he mentioned the whole thing about buying comics and other collectables online.

Cage seems to be settling into an interesting relationship with his own viral fame. While he has expressed some doubts about how much longer he will keep acting, the Oscar winner has made a handful of uniquely "Nicolas Cage" movies in recent years, including his recent movie Dream Scenario, which he likened to his own life. In the movie, his character starts randomly appearing people's dreams, causing everyone around him to ascribe meaning to him that isn't actually about who he is, but what he represents to them. It's not too dissimilar from being an actor who is viewed through the skewed perspective of hundreds of internet memes about your larger-than-life persona.

Of course, he also recently took some control of that persona with The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which he plays a fictionalized version of himself (complete with a different spelling of his first name) and goes on a strange and hilarious misadventure with a deranged fan (Pedro Pascal).