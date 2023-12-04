Nicolas Cage Plans to Only Do 3 or 4 More Movies

Nicolas Cage says he would love to do just three or four more movies before retiring from film.

Nicolas Cage is only planning to do three or four more movies before saying goodbye to that lane of acting performance for good – at least that's what the iconic actor is now saying. In a recent interview Cage was taking about the craft of acting and how he approaches it, which inevitably led to a discussion about just how much of it he's done at this point. Nearly half a century entertaining fans onscreen in over 100 films... who can blame him for having an end destination in sight?

"I mean, I like staying fresh. I mean, I like to keep mixing it up. I don't want to get stuck in any genre or any performance style," Cage explained to Uproxx, before adding "I want to do it all. And I feel that I've, at this point – after 45 years of doing this; that in over 100 movies – I feel I've pretty much said what I've had to say with cinema."

That's when the conversation with Nic Cage shifted into his vision of what a graceful exit from the business looks like:

"I'd like to leave on a high note and say, 'Adios,'" Cage said. "I think I have to do maybe three or four more movies before I can get there, and then hopefully switch formats and go into some other way of expressing my acting."

Of course, when you are Nicolas Cage – one of the most prolific actors of his generation – getting out of the game isn't quite that easy, business-wise. By his own account, Cage is already contracted to do more than just those "three or four" more performances he's wishing for:

"I would've liked to have left on a high note... But I have other contracts that I have to fulfill, so we'll see what happens," Cage said. "I mean, I am going to be very severe and very astringent on the selection process moving forward. But for me to do another movie, I do want to explore other formats."

For all the passionate Nic Cage fans out there: do not fret. Cage may leave acting in movies behind, but he isn't leaving acting behind, altogether.

"I am very interested in immersion streaming with episodic television," Cage explained. "I have seen things that can be done now with characters and the time they're given to express themselves. I saw Bryan Cranston stare at a suitcase for an hour on one episode of Breaking Bad. We don't have time to do that in a feature film, so maybe television is the next best step for me. We'll see."

You can watch Nic Cage movies any and everywhere.