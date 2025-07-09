Night at the Museum Reboot Happening (But It’s Already Missing One Big Thing)

Night at the Museum is officially getting a reboot, but so far it seems to be missing its biggest star. On Wednesday, insiders told Deadline that the 21 Laps is producing a new take on the franchise with 20th Century Studios, and it will be about new characters at a different museum this time around. Several names are already attached to the production, including writer Tripper Clancy and producers Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Emily Morris, but no cast members so far. However, judging by the description so far, it sounds like we won’t be seeing Stiller’s character Larry Daley this time around. Still, considering Stiller’s recent work as a producer and director, it’s possible his name will make the credits one way or another.

The Night at the Museum reboot is in the early stages, according to insiders, who said that Clancy will be writing the movie — not that a script already exists. Clancy is currently working on a new adaptation of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for Netflix, so it’s unclear when exactly we might see the museum come to life again. It’s also unclear if this remake will be related to the 1993 children’s book by Milan Trenc, which inspired Stiller’s movie.

Night at the Museum is about Larry, a down-on-his-luck inventor who takes a job as the night security guard at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. His ex-wife considers him a bad example for their 10-year-old son, while his son seems to be emulating his soon-to-be-stepfather, a successful Wall Street trader. In the midst of all this, Larry discovers that at night, all the exhibits in the museum come to life, making his job a lot more dangerous than he expected.

The movie was a huge success when it debuted in 2006, and it even inspired three sequels. Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian hit theaters in 2009, followed by Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb in 2014. An animated fourth installment was released in 2022 straight to Disney+ — Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again.

With that in mind, it’s unsurprising the franchise will be rebooted for a new installment, as there are only so many museums in the world. Still, as the development process moves forward, there are plenty of roles Stiller could take without getting on camera. These days, he is nearly as famous for directing as he is for acting, especially with his recent hit series Severance. He is also a prolific producer, and fans would undoubtedly love to see his name on this movie one way or another.

The Night at the Museum reboot is in the early stages right now, with no release date or production details. In the meantime, the four previous movies are streaming now on Disney+.