A Few of Robin Williams’ Best Movies Are Now Streaming on the Same Service

There has never been another talent quite like the late, great Robin Williams. The beloved actor delivered unforgettable performance after unforgettable performance throughout his storied career, from Mork & Mindy and Good Morning, Vietnam to Night at the Museum and The Crazy Ones. Williams was one of one, and he remains a favorite for loads upon loads of movie fans. Lucky for all of those fans, Peacock just added a bunch of Williams’ most memorable performances.

Earlier in June, Peacock brought dozens of new movies to its streaming lineup, and that roster of new additions included a trio of beloved Robin Williams movies. The original Jumanji made the jump to Peacock’s roster in June, alongside inspiring family movie Patch Adams and beloved comedy The Birdcage.

Aside from perhaps Mrs. Doubtfire and Aladdin, The Birdcage stands out as the most memorable turn from Williams’ career. That film, which also stars Nathan Lane and Gene Hackman, has recently given a huge boost to Peacock’s comedy lineup. Prior to those new additions, the streamer already gave subscribers access to other Williams titles like Man of the Year and The Big White.

If you want to check out any of these movies on Peacock but don't have a subscription

What’s New on Peacock?

The start of June brought dozens of new movie additions to Peacock’s lineup, including hits like Jurassic Park and The Big Lebowski. You can check out the full list of those new additions below!

