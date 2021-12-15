No Time to Die Featurette Highlights James Bond’s Exciting Locations (Exclusive)

There are a number of key components of any James Bond film, from exciting action to inventive gadgets, with another key component of any 007 outing being that the super spy travels to a number of exotic locations around the world, a trend which No Time to Die fully delivered on. In the above featurette for the film, you can learn more about how the new film was developed and the importance of travelling to these exciting locations in order to bring this latest chapter in the Bond series to life. No Time to Die lands on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 21st.

No Time to Die returns Daniel Craig as Ian Fleming’s James Bond alongside Oscar winner Rami Malek. Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die stars Daniel Craig (Spectre, Skyfall), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody, Mr. Robot), Léa Seydoux (The French Dispatch, Spectre, Blue is the Warmest Color), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Ben Whishaw (Spectre, Cloud Atlas), Naomie Harris (Spectre, Venom), with Jeffrey Wright (Spectre, Broken Flowers), Christoph Waltz (Spectre, Inglourious Basterds), and Ralph Fiennes (Spectre, The Grand Budapest Hotel).

Bonus Features on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD:

Anatomy of a Scene: Matera – In true Bond fashion, there is an incredible pre-credit sequence featured in No Time To Die. A breathless chase shot in Matera that starts on foot, then motorcycle, then car. Not just any car either — the iconic Aston Martin DB5! Through interviews with Daniel Craig and director Cary Joji Fukunaga, plus on-set interviews with key members of the crew, we discover how the filmmakers shot this breathtaking sequence.

Keeping It Real: The Action of No Time to Die – In a world full of CGI-heavy action films, the Bond franchise proudly stands out from the crowd for always shooting practical stunts, without the use of special effects. In this piece we see how No Time To Die continues with this tradition with its amazing action sequences.

A Global Journey – Exotic locations are synonymous with all Bond movies and No Time To Die is no different. As well as returning to Bond’s spiritual home, Jamaica, for Daniel Craig’s final outing, we also go on a global journey taking in Italy, Norway and Scotland. We’ll hear from Daniel Craig, Cary Fukunaga, other key cast and filmmakers, on what it was like filming at these spectacular locations.

Designing Bond – Production designer Mark Tildesley and costume designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb, along with cast and other filmmakers, discuss the inspiration, challenges and trials of concepting and making such remarkable sets and costumes for the iconic Bond franchise.

Being James Bond (4K UHD Only) – In this special 45-minute retrospective, Daniel Craig candidly reflects on his 15-year adventure as James Bond. Including never-before-seen archival footage from Casino Royale to the 25th film No Time To Die, Craig shares his personal memories in conversation with 007 producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, in the lead up to his final performance as James Bond.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below!