Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Billboards Get Hijacked And Altered To “Pedowood”

If you drive through Los Angeles you might spot a billboard for the Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, though the one you see might not be the one Sony originally intended for you to see. Some billboards of the film have been altered by an artist named Sabo, who pasted other faces over Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. Now those billboards show director Roman Polanski and Jeffrey Epstein, who was recently convicted of sex trafficking of minors (via THR). In addition to their names being above their heads, the title of the film was also changed, now reading Once Upon A Time In Pedowood.

You can see the billboard in question below, which sits at the intersection of Pico and La Cienega.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sabo wanted to take a jab at the entertainment industry for embracing Polanski and Epstein and felt since the movie also deals with Sharon Tate, who was married to Polanski at the time the movie is set, this was the avenue for it.

Tarantino billboards hijacked in L.A. to slam Epstein, Polanski and “Pedowood” https://t.co/MDmGnMlGkg pic.twitter.com/wNSQF7V3LL — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 26, 2019

They didn’t just hit the billboards either, as there are also several bus stops, benches, and windows that feature faux ads, which a street crew set up through the night before the sun rose on Friday., including one on a bench that subs in Woody Allen for Polanski.

“I felt they should all share a billboard to highlight a decades-old problem that has plagued Hollywood for decades: the abuse of children,” Sabo said.

You can find the official description for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood below.

“Quentin Tarantino’s ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.”

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood stars Leonardo Di Caprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning, Maya Hawke, Austin Butler, Syndey Sweeney, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, and Harley Quinn Smith.

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood is in theaters now.