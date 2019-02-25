Oscars 2019 In Memoriam Left Out Verne Troyer

Oscars viewers are upset Austin Powers star Verne Troyer was left out of the In Memoriam montage honoring late film stars in Sunday’s broadcast.

Industry figures Burt Reynolds (Smokey and the Bandit), Margot Kidder (Superman: The Movie), Penny Marshall (Big), and Marvel visionary Stan Lee were among those honored at the ceremony, but Troyer, who died in April aged 49, was snubbed — causing an outcry on Twitter.

“Can’t believe the ‘In Memoriam’ snubbed Verne Troyer,” wrote one Twitter user. “Not one mentioned [sic] of him during it.”

The actor — best-known for portraying Mini-Me, sidekick to the nefarious Dr. Evil (Mike Myers) in the Austin Powers franchise — also appeared in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Mighty Joe Young, Men in Black, and Jingle All the Way.

Other stars who went unmentioned in the memorial include Julie Adams (Creature from the Black Lagoon), John Mahoney (Say Anything…), Oscar-nominated actress Carol Channing (Thoroughly Modern Mille), and R. Lee Ermey (Full Metal Jacket, Toy Story).

They left out mini me from the #InMemorian how horrible but we will not forget him on Twitter! #VerneTroyer #oscars2019 pic.twitter.com/QUpAa5Ld8O — Ellen (@SeattleTeaEllen) February 25, 2019

did they just fuckin snub verne troyer on the dead people thing — huge tree branch stuck under car scraping the road (@fart) February 25, 2019

The Oscars just snubbed Verne Troyer during the “In Memoriam” video. We will never forget you Verne. pic.twitter.com/q6w75TzWig — Ben Soffer (@boywithnojob_) February 25, 2019

Rest in power, Verne Troyer, who got Farina’d at the #Oscars2019 tonight.

The academy may have forgotten you, but we never will.

#AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/KR8k49tYN6 — The Talking ALF Podcast (@TalkingALF) February 25, 2019

Biggest snub of the night: Verne Troyer not in the “In Memoriam.” #Oscars — Mike Stefura (@MikeStefura28) February 25, 2019

Dick Miller

Sondra Locke

R. Lee Ermey

Frank Doubleday

Verne Troyer



Just how famous do you need to be to become included in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the Oscars? #Oscars2019 — Film Lust (@Film_lust) February 25, 2019

Seriously they forgot John Mahoney and Verne Troyer?! #Oscars2019 — Katie (@TheKatieMilano) February 25, 2019

R. Lee Ermey. We Remember all the the great work you did on film, even though the #Oscars didn’t. — Ryan (@Fishpot22) February 25, 2019

R. Lee Ermey. How do you not remember R. Lee Ermey? It’s just not excusable. – FARINA’D! #WHMOscars pic.twitter.com/MvOcKkKyMV — Chris Cabin (@Crabin) February 25, 2019