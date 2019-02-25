Movies

Oscars 2019 In Memoriam Left Out Verne Troyer

Oscars viewers are upset Austin Powers star Verne Troyer was left out of the In Memoriam montage […]

Oscars viewers are upset Austin Powers star Verne Troyer was left out of the In Memoriam montage honoring late film stars in Sunday’s broadcast.

Industry figures Burt Reynolds (Smokey and the Bandit), Margot Kidder (Superman: The Movie), Penny Marshall (Big), and Marvel visionary Stan Lee were among those honored at the ceremony, but Troyer, who died in April aged 49, was snubbed — causing an outcry on Twitter.

“Can’t believe the ‘In Memoriam’ snubbed Verne Troyer,” wrote one Twitter user. “Not one mentioned [sic] of him during it.”

The actor — best-known for portraying Mini-Me, sidekick to the nefarious Dr. Evil (Mike Myers) in the Austin Powers franchise — also appeared in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Mighty Joe Young, Men in Black, and Jingle All the Way.

Other stars who went unmentioned in the memorial include Julie Adams (Creature from the Black Lagoon), John Mahoney (Say Anything…), Oscar-nominated actress Carol Channing (Thoroughly Modern Mille), and R. Lee Ermey (Full Metal Jacket, Toy Story).

