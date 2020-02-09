Oscars 2020: Taika Waititi Reacts to Rian Johnson’s Porg Cufflinks

The big night is finally here! The 92nd Academy Awards are kicking off tonight, and tons of our favorites are nominated included Rian Johnson and Taika Waititi. The two men are best known to our readers for helming Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Thor: Ragnarok, respectively, but tonight they’re nominated for Knives Out and Jojo Rabbit. Johnson is up for Best Original Screenplay for writing Knives Out, and Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit is up for six awards, including Best Picture. Earlier today, Johnson took to Twitter to show off his big accessory for the night: Porg cufflinks! Waititi saw the tweet and had a hilarious response.

“Ehhhhhhhh yeah f*ck it,” Johnson tweeted.

“You’re dressed?? I’m still in bed,” Waititi replied.

“I got dressed a week ago,” Johnson joked.

Ehhhhhhhh yeah fuck it pic.twitter.com/0gUWtTcX9u — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 9, 2020

I got dressed a week ago — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 9, 2020

This isn’t the first time this awards season that Johnson rocked some movie-themed cufflinks. At the BAFTAs last week, he wore knife cufflinks in honor of his film.

Tonight, Johnson is going up against Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won (Parasite), and Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917) for Best Adapted Screenplay.

In addition to Best Picture, Jojo Rabbit is up for Best Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Best Costume Design (Mayes C. Rubeo), Best Production Design (Ra Vincent and Nora Sopková), Best Film Editing (Tom Eagles), and Waititi is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Waititi will soon be returning to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Chris Hemsworth’s Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie. Waititi is currently working on Next Goal Wins, which is based on the documentary of the same name.

It was just announced that Johnson will be helming a sort of sort-of sequel to Knives Out, which will see the return of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, who will be solving a brand new mystery with a brand new cast of characters. You can learn more here.

Knives Out and Jojo Rabbit are currently both available on Digital HD. Jojo Rabbit will be released on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K on February 18th and Knives Out will do the same on February 25th. The 92nd Academy Awards air tonight on ABC at 8 pm EST.