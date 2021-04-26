Oscars 2021: Daniel Kaluuya Wins Best Supporting Actor

✖

Daniel Kaluuya takes home the Best Supporting Actor Award at the 93rd Academy Awards this weekend. His stirring turn in Judas and the Black Messiah helped cement their win in a year marked by a very different rendition of the award show. It was a crowded field this year with strong performances from Paul Raci, Sacha Baron Cohen, LaKeith Stanfield, and Leslie Odom Jr. One of the weirdest quirks of the profoundly strange year is that both of the actors from Judas and the Black Messiah ended up in the Supporting Actor category rather than Best Actor. Neither of them mind and have been very complimentary of the other nominees. However, the story of Fred Hampton wasn’t the only narrative present. Cohen’s turn as Abbie Hoffman in the landmark trial deserves some praise too.

Raci's Joe in the story of a drummer losing the ability to hear is also very stirring and a tale that some may have missed. Regina King’s One Night in Miami has been celebrated by critics all year. Odom Jr. has found a massive audience with his work in Hamilton, but his sauntering presence as Sam Cooke in the film could have made him a surprise in this category as well. Here are the picks in a list:

Paul Raci - The Sound of Metal

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

LaKeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Some of the viewers at home might be wondering why there aren’t as many stars present for the festivities. Well, the Oscars opted to broadcast from numerous locations this year.

An AMPAS spokesperson crafted a statement explaining the swap, “In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate. To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre. We look forward to sharing more details soon."

