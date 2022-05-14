95th Oscars Announce 2023 Premiere Date, and It's Earlier Than Usual

✖

While controversy still swirls over aspects of last year's Oscars ceremony, from the infamous slap to the introduction of fan-voted categories, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the 95th Oscars will air on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023. That's the earliest the show has taken place since 2020, when it occurred on February 9th. The show is set to air live on ABC as well as in more than 200 territories worldwide, broadcasting from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

The Academy also released a list of key dates leading up to the 2022 Oscar season. Here is the schedule:

General entry categories submission deadline Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Governors Awards Saturday, November 19, 2022

Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT Monday, December 12, 2022

Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT Thursday, December 15, 2022

Oscar Shortlists Announcement Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Eligibility period ends Saturday, December 31, 2022

Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT Thursday, January 12, 2023

Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Oscar Nominations Announcement Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Oscar Nominees Luncheon Monday, February 13, 2023

Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT Thursday, March 2, 2023

Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT Tuesday, March 7, 2023

95th Oscars Sunday, March 12, 2023

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences describes itself as "a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers, and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach, and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures."

This year, Coda won the award for Best Picture. Will Smith accepted the award for Best Actor shortly after slapping Chris Rock on stage. The Academy punished Smith by banning him from the event for a decade. Smith had, by then, resigned from the Academy.

Zack Snyder was doubly honored in the fan-chosen awards, with his Army of Dead taking home the "fan-favorite film" award and The Flash entering the speed force winning for "cheer moment," each topping Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home. New reports suggest zealous fans rigged the vote with bots.

Are you looking forward to this year's Oscar awards? Who do you think are the frontrunners for nominations this season? Let us know what you think in the comments section.