Bojack Horseman Gets Amazing Oscar Posters Made by The Good Place Writer

Bojack Horseman has ended after an amazing run, but some fans just can’t let the Hollywoob star go. Demi Adejuyigbe is a stellar follow on Twitter and one of the writers on The Good Place. The creative posted some pretty sick posters for funny versions of all the Oscar favorites for tonight with Bojack characters. There’s “Wives Out” with Mr. Peanutbutter surround by all of his exes in place for a tribute to Rian Johnson’s latest film. There’s Little Women, but focusing on Diane and a pun on her last name. Bearasite has the nurse bear front and center for Bong Joon Ho’s crowd favorite. Comicbook fans will love the double-dip in the Joker parody as it has the retro Bojack in the makeup and a suit. Heck, it could be said that the main character’s wardrobe wouldn’t be that out of place in those throwback episodes of Bojack Horseman.

The Adultman jokes around about fan-favorite Vincent Adultman (really three kids in a trench coat) with all the different members of the Sugarman clan and Bojack’s father Butterscotch. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood gets a focus on Todd and one can only wonder what kind of chaos that movie would bring. JoJo Rabbit‘s parody centers on a robot? Honestly, that movie would probably end up as strange as the one it’s parodying. Zoe v Zelda goes all the way back to the early days of the series in joking about Ford v Ferrari. Cat Astra would give fans more Princess Carolyn and that can only be a good thing.

But, alas, Bojack is done and it was a wild ride while it lasted. Raphael Bob-Waksberg told Variety that Netflix made the decision to end it, but he was really grateful for the time the show did have.

bojack horseman is my favorite show on tv, so in honor of it ending i made bojack-themed posters for this year’s Oscars pic.twitter.com/0btroscFdZ — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) February 9, 2020

“Yeah, I thought we’d go a couple more years,” he explained. “But you know, it’s a business. They’ve got to do what’s right for them, and six years is a very healthy run for a TV show. Frankly, I’m amazed we got this far. So I can’t complain. I think if we premiered on any other network, or even on Netflix on any other time than when we did, I don’t know if we would’ve gotten the second season.”

Here’s what Comicbook.com’s Rollin Bishop had to say of the final eight episodes:

“The final episodes of BoJack Horseman are ambitious, but not because there’s some grand design to come to a valuable, teachable conclusion. Instead, it simply feels real, as much as a show about a horse that walks and talks like a man with a name like Horseman can be. People come and go from your life, and they are all important. Not because they need to stick around, or you need them, or they were even good for you, but because they were there at that time. Sometimes that’s enough. And sometimes, if you’re lucky, it was nice while it lasted.”

The entire six-season run of Bojack Horseman is available to stream on Netflix. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the animated show right here.