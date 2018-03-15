‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Reveals Japanese Poster

The release of Pacific Rim Uprising is just a matter of weeks away, and it looks like Legendary is celebrating with an awesome Japanese poster.

The poster, which you can check out below (h/t AnimeMojo), features the Gypsy Avenger jaeger crouching in a ruined Tokyo cityscape.

While the poster is pretty simple, it’s also pretty pleasing to look at, thanks to the sunset-hued color palette and all that. For Japanese audiences, the poster also illustrates just how large of a scale this film will have, in more ways than one.

Considering the fan-favorite nature of the first Pacific Rim film, it’s safe to say that Uprising will have a lot to live up to. But according to the film’s director, Steven DeKnight, honoring the legacy of Guillermo del Toro’s original film was definitely a priority.

“We did a deep dive, forensic investigation on the first movie,” DeKnight told ComicBook.com last year. “We wanted to figure out the best ways to call back to it and the use of the first movie. The first movie is really important to this movie because there are things that happen in the first movie that carry over into this movie, where this would not exist without that.”

If all goes well, Uprising has plans to springboard into a larger Pacific Rim franchise, which could potentially include crossovers with Legendary’s Godzilla and King Kong films.

“There’s been a lot of discussion about that possibility [of crossing over],” DeKnight revealed back in October. “Look, I think it would be fantastic to have the Pacific Rim universe join Legendary’s Monster Universe, it seems like a natural step. And part of the big overall plan after the third movie we’ve talked about is that could happen, it’s always a possibility. It’s by far not a certainty; it’s merely theoretical at this point, but as a fan myself I would love to see that happen.”

What do you think of this new Pacific Rim Uprising poster? Sound off in the comments below.

Pacific Rim Uprising will storm into theaters on March 23.