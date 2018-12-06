‘Paddington 2’ Fans Are Outraged by Golden Globes Snub

Comic book fans were excited to see that a superhero film was finally nominated for a Golden Globe Award in the Best Motion Picture – Drama category with Black Panther, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association snubbed other fan-favorite films, including Paddington 2.

While some audiences might dismiss the film as being nothing more than a family-friendly adventure featuring a CGI bear, with over 200 reviews tabulated on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, the film maintains a 100 percent positive rating. Hitting theaters this past January, Paddington 2 has been praised throughout all of 2018, even scoring itself coveted positions on multiple best of the year lists.

Fans of the film would have settled for seeing the film earn any nomination in the Musical or Comedy arena of the awards, though it was snubbed completely. As a result, fans of the film have taken to social media in hopes of seeking #JusticeForPaddington.

Perfection

I haven’t looked at the #GoldenGlobes noms but I’m going to assume they nominated Paddington 2 for every conceivable award since it was perfection pic.twitter.com/t5Q2ZUmvyp — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) December 6, 2018

Cowardice

Your overt display of malignant cowardice ignoring Paddington 2 in your little “awards ceremony” is a blight upon your bloodline and your loved ones who, it can now be certain, do not love you in return — Natalie Walker (@nwalks) December 6, 2018

You Didn’t See It

Dear @goldenglobes You didn’t see Paddington 2. We know that. You know that. And you should feel ashamed.



Aunt Lucy would be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/ddXE37pkEZ — Jakob Kolness (@JakobKolness) December 6, 2018

Greatest Heart

If we had awards, we’d award @paddingtonbear as the film with the greatest heart. #justiceforpaddington2 — The Twin Geeks (@TheTwinGeeks) December 6, 2018

So Close, Yet So Far

The thrill of seeing that Hugh Grant was nominated for a Golden Globe, followed by the extreme disappointment that it wasn’t for #Paddington2. — Hanna LoPatin (@HannaLoPatin) December 6, 2018

At Least We Have the Oscars

Paddington 2 still has a shot at the Academy Award for Best Picture, and I’m selling prayer candles to any and all interested parties — Marnie Shure (@marnieshure) December 6, 2018

Was It All for Nothing?

paddington bear did not go to jail in paddington 2 only to be snubbed by the golden globes pic.twitter.com/Z2IGNU5pgp — river (@gracewattle) December 6, 2018

Stabbing Time

me: awards shows don’t actually mean anything about quality or artistry 🙂 they’re all about the marketing budgets of huge corporations and inflating ceremony viewership as much as possible for more ad $$

*paddington 2 gets zero nominations* pic.twitter.com/chrjOE2VPT — melissa (@meliboh) December 6, 2018

Hard Stares

Giving everyone a hard stare today because Paddington 2 was NOT nominated for the Golden Globes Best Motion Picture — Caitlin Durante (@caitlindurante) December 6, 2018

