Palm Springs Writer Addresses Possibility of a Sequel

One of the biggest streaming hits of 2020 was Hulu's Palm Springs, which earned acclaim for its compelling characters, charming love story, and entirely unexpected sci-fi elements. Given the inherent potential of this world and the opportunity to spend more time with Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti's characters or even explore other figures in the genre-bending world, a sequel or spinoff would seem quite possible, but writer Andy Siara has no interest in returning to that world. Luckily, fans can still enjoy his latest project, The Resort

When asked by ComicBook.com if he's considered revisiting the world of Palm Springs, the filmmaker confirmed, "I have not, but I would like to go take my family on a vacation there after the show wraps. But no, I have not thought about going back to Palm Springs."

Palm Springs is described, "When carefree Nyles (Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other."

While Siara might not have an interest in such a return, stars Samberg and Milioti feel a bit differently.

"I mean, it could go in a lot of different directions because I feel like even the way that the movie ends is slightly open-ended, depending on your interpretation," Samberg explained to RadioTimes.com back in 2021. "So it could be marital bliss or it could be sort of a WandaVision situation. You're not sure exactly where they are."

Milioti also shared with RadioTimes, "We actually have talked about it. We talked about it on set a lot. Obviously it would have to be the same group again. I remember us all joking about doing sort of a Before Sunrise thing with it, where you visit them three different times throughout their lives. So maybe we would do another one in 10 years and see what's happened to them. But what I also love about the ending is, in my opinion, the ending is quite ambiguous. I know I have a very different idea of how it ends than Andy Samberg and from [writer] Andy Siara and [director] Max [Barbakow]; the four of us have entirely different ideas for it, which I love. So I guess we'd all have to get on the same page for a sequel."

The Resort is described, "A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan's most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior."

