Palm Springs Star Andy Samberg Teases Sequel Plans

While the COVID-19 pandemic left many of last year's planned blockbusters unreleased, some major movies were able to still resonate with audiences. Palm Springs, which debuted exclusively on Hulu over the summer, was absolutely one of them, earning praise and accolades from fans and critics alike for its unique take on time loop tropes. Although Palm Springs definitely ends on a satisfying ending, the runaway success of the film has made some wonder about a potential sequel. While nothing regarding a second Palm Springs movie has been confirmed, star and producer Andy Samberg recently spoke about where the story could go, and even compared the potential situation of Sarah (Cristin Milioti) and his character Niles to Marvel's WandaVision.

“I mean, it could go in a lot of different directions because I feel like even the way that the movie ends is slightly open-ended, depending on your interpretation," Sandberg explained to RadioTimes.com. "So it could be marital bliss or it could be sort of a WandaVision situation. You’re not sure exactly where they are."

Milioti also spoke to RadioTimes about the option of a sequel, revealing that she and Samberg had already been entertaining the possibility while filming the first film.

“We actually have talked about it. We talked about it on set a lot," Milioti revealed. “Obviously it would have to be the same group again. I remember us all joking about doing sort of a Before Sunrise thing with it, where you visit them three different times throughout their lives. So maybe we would do another one in 10 years and see what’s happened to them. But what I also love about the ending is, in my opinion, the ending is quite ambiguous. I know I have a very different idea of how it ends than Andy Samberg and from [writer] Andy Siara and [director] Max [Barbakow]; the four of us have entirely different ideas for it, which I love. So I guess we’d all have to get on the same page for a sequel.”

In Palm Springs, when carefree Nyles (Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated as they are unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other. The film also stars J.K. Simmons, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, Meredith Hagner, Dale Dickey, Chris Pang, Peter Gallagher, June Squibb, Jacqueline Obradors, Connor O'Malley, and Tongay Chirisa. The film is directed by Max Barbakow (The Duke).

