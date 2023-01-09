Paramount+ Cancels Workaholics Movie

The planned Workaholics spinoff movie has been canceled at Paramount+. The Comedy Central sitcom starring Adam Devine, Blake Anderson, and Anders Holm ran for seven seasons, with Paramount looking to continue the franchise with an original movie on its streaming service. Workaholics featured the trio of stars playing slackers at a telemarketing company and gained a faithful following, which was probably delighted to hear the movie announcement back in 2021. News regarding the Workaholics film had been slow to trickle out, but with production preparing to start in just five weeks, Adam Devine revealed the project is no longer moving forward.

"Welp, Paramount + decided to cancel the Workaholics movie. Obviously, this news is the loosest butthole. We were supposed to begin filming in 5 weeks! P + told us don't fit their new 'global' strategy…," Devine wrote in an Instagram post Monday morning. The actor expressed his disappointment that he couldn't continue working with his best friends, and said more information regarding the scrapped movie would come on the This Is Important podcast tomorrow that he co-hosts with Kyle Newacheck, Anderson, and Holm.

"We are deeply butt hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time," he continued. "I'm butt hurt that I don't get to work with my best friends again. I'm butt hurt for the fans, and I'm butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs. We are out to other streamers, and hopefully we will get to make this insanely fun movie somewhere else. Tomorrow tune into our podcast @podimportant to hear us talk about it. As always, take it sleazy, and I'm out."

Paramount+ Announces Jonathan Majors' Devotion Streaming Date

The historical war drama Devotion starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell has found its way to Paramount+. Directed by JD Dillard (Sweetheart, Sleight), Devotion is the story of two U.S. Navy pilots that helped turn the tide in the Korean War. The film boasts an impressive cast headlined by Jonathan Majors (Creed III) and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick). Devotion debuted in theaters on November 23, 2022, and the new year saw the film make its streaming debut on Paramount+. Sunday, January 8th was the date Paramount+ was able to stream Devotion, which is also when it was made available simultaneously for digital download.

Jonathan Majors continues to build up his catalog with high-profile projects. Along with Devotion, Majors stars alongside Michael B. Jordan in Creed III, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can find him later this year as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. As for Glen Powell, the actor was one of the young fighter pilots taking lessons from Tom Cruise in the smash hit Top Gun: Maverick, which also landed on Paramount+ before 2022 came to a close.