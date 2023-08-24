Paramount+ Is Adding a Ton of New Movies in September

Paramount+ already has a pretty stout lineup of movies available for subscribers to stream, but that roster is about to grow significantly in the coming weeks. The streaming service recently revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows making their way to its lineup in the month of September. From cult classics to new comedies, there’s a lot to look forward to.

September 1st is undoubtedly the biggest day for new additions on Paramount+ next month, with over 130 movies arriving all at once. Those new movies include The Big Lebowski, Mimic, Elf, Days of Thunder, Blue Chips, and Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

A couple of days later, on September 4th, Paramount+ will be adding the new comedy film Mafia Mamma, starring Toni Collette. Mafia Mamma just debuted in theaters earlier this year.

You can check out the full list of September Paramount+ additions below!

September 1st

10 Cloverfield Lane

54

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Abandon

Afflicted

American Gigolo

American History X

American Hustle

Amores Perros

An Unfinished Life

Angel Heart

Annihilation

Arrival

Asylum

Baby Boom

Bad News Bears

Beastly

Below

Beneath

Blazing Saddles

Bless the Child

Blue Chips

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Breakdown

Captive State

Carriers

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Children of a Lesser God

Cocktail

Curandero

Cursed

Days of Thunder

Death On the Nile (1978)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Dragonslayer

Eddie Murphy: Raw

El Norte

Elf

Event Horizon

Forrest Gump

Fresh

Frida

Ghost Team One

God’s Petting You

Good Mourning

Hamlet (2000)

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Hard Candy

Hecho en México

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Hugo

I Married a Monster from Outer Space

In Too Deep

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Jeff, Who Lives at Home

Ladybugs

Let’s Scare Jessica to Death

Like Water for Chocolate

Long Shot

Married to the Mob

Memories of Me

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

Mother!

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

Nacho Libre

Nick of Time

On the Edge

Overlord

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer

Phantoms

Primal Fear

Prophecy

River’s Edge

Road House

Road to Perdition

Schindler’s List

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Seven Psychopaths

Sherlock Gnomes

Some Kind of Hero

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Striptease

Summer Rental

Super 8

Surviving Christmas

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator Genisys

The Back-up Plan

The Best Offer

The Big Lebowski

The Blair Witch Project

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Cutting Edge

The Devil Inside

The Dictator

The Fighting Temptations

The First Wives Club

The Hole

The Hunt for Red October

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Last Samurai

The Longest Yard

The Loved Ones

The Mighty

The Monster Squad

The Prophecy

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy II

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Prophecy: Uprising

The Reckoning

The Ruins

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Three Amigos

The Virgin Suicides

The Woman in Black

The Woods

The Wrath of Becky

The Yards

Thief

To Catch a Thief

Twisted

Up in Smoke

Witchboard II: The Devil’s Doorway

World Trade Center

World War Z

World War Z (Extended Domestic Cut)

September 4th

Mafia Mamma

September 6th

RENO 911! (Season 7)

The Naked Brothers Band (Seasons 1-3)

September 7th

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 4) premiere

NFL Slimetime (Season 3)

September 8th

Dreaming Whilst Black premiere

September 9th

Basic Instinct 2

September 12th

Football Must Go On premiere

September 13th

America in Black (Season 1)

MTV Video Music Awards

September 14th

Buddy Games (Season 1)

Buddy Games: Spring Awakening

September 15th

The End of Sex

September 16th

48 Hours (Season 36)

September 17th

60 Minutes (Season 56)

The Gold premiere

September 18th

Superpower premiere

September 19th

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987) (Seasons 1-2)

September 20th

Cursed Friends

Pet Sematary (2019)

Average Joe (Season 1)

Ice Airport Alaska (Seasons 2-3)

It’s Pony (Season 2)

The Surreal Life (2022) (Season 1)

September 22nd

Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court premiere

September 26th

72 Seconds premiere

September 27th

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks (Season 5)

Survivor (Season 45)

The Amazing Race (Season 35)