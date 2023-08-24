Paramount+ Is Adding a Ton of New Movies in September

Paramount+ already has a pretty stout lineup of movies available for subscribers to stream, but that roster is about to grow significantly in the coming weeks. The streaming service recently revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows making their way to its lineup in the month of September. From cult classics to new comedies, there’s a lot to look forward to.
September 1st is undoubtedly the biggest day for new additions on Paramount+ next month, with over 130 movies arriving all at once. Those new movies include The Big Lebowski, Mimic, Elf, Days of Thunder, Blue Chips, and Terminator 2: Judgement Day.
Videos by ComicBook.com
A couple of days later, on September 4th, Paramount+ will be adding the new comedy film Mafia Mamma, starring Toni Collette. Mafia Mamma just debuted in theaters earlier this year.
You can check out the full list of September Paramount+ additions below!
September 1st
10 Cloverfield Lane
54
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Abandon
Afflicted
American Gigolo
American History X
American Hustle
Amores Perros
An Unfinished Life
Angel Heart
Annihilation
Arrival
Asylum
Baby Boom
Bad News Bears
Beastly
Below
Beneath
Blazing Saddles
Bless the Child
Blue Chips
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Breakdown
Captive State
Carriers
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Children of a Lesser God
Cocktail
Curandero
Cursed
Days of Thunder
Death On the Nile (1978)
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Dragonslayer
Eddie Murphy: Raw
El Norte
Elf
Event Horizon
Forrest Gump
Fresh
Frida
Ghost Team One
God’s Petting You
Good Mourning
Hamlet (2000)
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
Hard Candy
Hecho en México
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Hugo
I Married a Monster from Outer Space
In Too Deep
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
Jeff, Who Lives at Home
Ladybugs
Let’s Scare Jessica to Death
Like Water for Chocolate
Long Shot
Married to the Mob
Memories of Me
Mimic
Mimic 2
Mimic 3: Sentinel
Mother!
Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
Nacho Libre
Nick of Time
On the Edge
Overlord
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Phantoms
Primal Fear
Prophecy
River’s Edge
Road House
Road to Perdition
Schindler’s List
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Seven Psychopaths
Sherlock Gnomes
Some Kind of Hero
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Striptease
Summer Rental
Super 8
Surviving Christmas
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator Genisys
The Back-up Plan
The Best Offer
The Big Lebowski
The Blair Witch Project
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Brothers Grimm
The Cutting Edge
The Devil Inside
The Dictator
The Fighting Temptations
The First Wives Club
The Hole
The Hunt for Red October
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Last Samurai
The Longest Yard
The Loved Ones
The Mighty
The Monster Squad
The Prophecy
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
The Prophecy II
The Prophecy: Forsaken
The Prophecy: Uprising
The Reckoning
The Ruins
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Three Amigos
The Virgin Suicides
The Woman in Black
The Woods
The Wrath of Becky
The Yards
Thief
To Catch a Thief
Twisted
Up in Smoke
Witchboard II: The Devil’s Doorway
World Trade Center
World War Z
World War Z (Extended Domestic Cut)
September 4th
Mafia Mamma
September 6th
RENO 911! (Season 7)
The Naked Brothers Band (Seasons 1-3)
September 7th
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 4) premiere
NFL Slimetime (Season 3)
September 8th
Dreaming Whilst Black premiere
September 9th
Basic Instinct 2
September 12th
Football Must Go On premiere
September 13th
America in Black (Season 1)
MTV Video Music Awards
September 14th
Buddy Games (Season 1)
Buddy Games: Spring Awakening
September 15th
The End of Sex
September 16th
48 Hours (Season 36)
September 17th
60 Minutes (Season 56)
The Gold premiere
September 18th
Superpower premiere
September 19th
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987) (Seasons 1-2)
September 20th
Cursed Friends
Pet Sematary (2019)
Average Joe (Season 1)
Ice Airport Alaska (Seasons 2-3)
It’s Pony (Season 2)
The Surreal Life (2022) (Season 1)
September 22nd
Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court premiere
September 26th
72 Seconds premiere
September 27th
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks (Season 5)
Survivor (Season 45)
The Amazing Race (Season 35)