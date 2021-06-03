Paramount+ Launching Cheaper Option This Month

✖

Last year saw CBS All Access officially rebrand itself as the streaming service Paramount+, with the entertainment provider recently revealing that it will introduce a new subscription tier to remain competitive against other offerings. Beginning June 7th, viewers can sign up for their new "Essential Plan," which runs $4.99 a month, which will also be supported by ads. Their "Premium Plan" will run subscribers $9.99 and won't feature any ads. The Essential Plan will no longer feature any live CBS streams, which will continue to be made available to those who subscribe at the Premium Plan tier.

Per press release, "The new plan combines marquee sports, including NFL games and the UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues, with on-demand entertainment options spanning the full suite of current and upcoming shows and movies, as well as breaking news through CBSN (but will no longer include local live CBS station programming). The previously offered limited commercial plan will no longer be available for new users, but existing users will maintain access."

"Paramount+ also offers a Premium Plan at $9.99 per month that features commercial-free, on-demand entertainment with 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision and mobile downloads; an extended roster of must-watch sports; and live streams of local affiliates in over 200 markets across the U.S.

"All Paramount+ subscribers will continue to have access to a seamless user interface, enhanced curation and discovery, cross-platform dynamic play functionality, personalized homepages, content categories, and central hubs for ViacomCBS’ brands. Additionally, each subscription option includes parental controls and up to six individual profiles. Later this month, Paramount+ will also roll out a new watchlist feature called My List that will allow subscribers to save shows and movies to watch at a later date."

Understandably, the rebranding from CBS All Access to Paramount+ serves as a reminder that the platform isn't merely an upgraded experience relying upon CBS. Instead, the incorporation of "Paramount" into its name more effectively conveys to fans that the service is home to a number of beloved film franchises. Paramount+ will also serve as the home to all-new original films, such as new installments in the Paranormal Activity and Pet Sematary franchises, while select theatrical releases will be available to stream less than two months after their debuts.

