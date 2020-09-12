Paul Walker Trends as Fans Remember Him on What Would Have Been His 47th Birthday
September 12th, 2020 would have been Paul Walker's 47th birthday. Sadly, the actor passed away in 2017 in a car accident. The star best known for The Fast and the Furious died before production was completed on the seventh film, but his family gave their blessing for the franchise to continue without him. F9 is being released last year, and Walker's legacy continues with Dominic Toretto's (Vin Diesel) son, who was named Brian after Walker's character. Today, Walker's daughter took to his Instagram page to honor him on his birthday. Many fans have also taken to Twitter to celebrate the late star's life.
“The moment I realized we are twins. Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul," Meadow Rain Walker wrote. You can view the sweet photo below:
“the moment I realized we are twins. happy birthday to the most beautiful soul.” - @meadowwalker #TeamPW
Many fans took to social media to share photos of Walker and some of his best movie moments. You can check out some of the posts below...
"Gone But Never Forgotten"
the late paul walker would be making 47 years today— @THANOS 👌🏾 🇺🇬 (@oddsrasheed) September 12, 2020
gone but never forgotten
#rip pic.twitter.com/PHorlJ2hNi
Iconic Moments
Paul Walker would’ve been 47 years old today. pic.twitter.com/qVirGD8XuQ— Films to Films 🎥🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) September 12, 2020
Brian Forever
Paul Walker would’ve turned 47 today
Rest in peace 🕊 pic.twitter.com/sn1FYvqzfz— memory lane (@bitchim999) September 12, 2020
Big Impact
Happy birthday to one of the strongest influences I had growing up, RIP Paul Walker. 🏎 pic.twitter.com/GZfrn6PsXO— Jeff🌤 (@j_ff12) September 12, 2020
Greatly Missed
🎂🎈Happy 47th Birthday to Paul Walker. It’s still unbelievable that he’s gone, but he’ll never be forgotten. RIP. pic.twitter.com/1CWByVdPMj— Jermaine Watkins ✍🏾 (@JermaineWatkins) September 12, 2020
That Smile
“If one day the speed kills me, do not cry because I was smiling.“ - Paul Walker pic.twitter.com/aDDDPoCuOV— Hannah (@cosmopoieticc) September 12, 2020
It'll Never Be The Same
Today is Paul Walker's birthday, Brian is going to go down as one of the best action heroes in Cinema. The Fast and Furious franchise still doesn't feel the same without him pic.twitter.com/aPZlb5GUCa— T'Challa Stan (@KhameekJ03) September 12, 2020
Wise Words
"Remember that no matter how cool you think you may be, you're not cool enough to look down on anyone... ever".— Pavani Sandyapaga (@sandyapagap) September 12, 2020
~Paul Walker.
Happy Birthday Legend. You live in our hearts forever!! 💕💕#PaulWalker #HBDPaulwalker pic.twitter.com/IL3aRqro9I
Fan Favorite
R.I.P. Paul Walker. Thank you for leaving us with this gem. pic.twitter.com/4P1xik78k1— Dominic E. Cedillo🗣 (@HyphyDom) September 12, 2020
Tributes
Remembering the late Paul Walker (1973-2013) on his Birthday. pic.twitter.com/U42XnHijpo— Famous Birthdays (@FamousBirthdays) September 12, 2020