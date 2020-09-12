Paul Walker Trends as Fans Remember Him on What Would Have Been His 47th Birthday

September 12th, 2020 would have been Paul Walker's 47th birthday. Sadly, the actor passed away in 2017 in a car accident. The star best known for The Fast and the Furious died before production was completed on the seventh film, but his family gave their blessing for the franchise to continue without him. F9 is being released last year, and Walker's legacy continues with Dominic Toretto's (Vin Diesel) son, who was named Brian after Walker's character. Today, Walker's daughter took to his Instagram page to honor him on his birthday. Many fans have also taken to Twitter to celebrate the late star's life.

“The moment I realized we are twins. Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul," Meadow Rain Walker wrote. You can view the sweet photo below:

Many fans took to social media to share photos of Walker and some of his best movie moments. You can check out some of the posts below...