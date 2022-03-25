Everything Coming to Peacock in April 2022

The month of April is just a week away, which means streaming services like Peacock are preparing to add a bunch of new movies and TV shows to their lineups. To get a head start on the new month, Peacock unveiled the full list of movies, TV episodes, and specials that will be added to the service throughout April, as well as all of the live sporting events that will take place on the service.

April will kick off with a bang on Peacock, as a horde of movies are being added on Friday, April 1st. Despicable Me, The Hulk, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Mallrats, Office Space, Pretty Woman, and Friday are all among the titles set to hit Peacock on the first day of the month.

Additionally, the first weekend of April will see the arrival of Wrestlemania 38, the biggest event on the WWE calendar this year. Peacock will be live-streaming the entire Wrestlemania weekend, including the Hall of Fame induction ceremony on April 1st, followed by both nights of Wrestlemania 38 on April 2nd & 3rd.

You can check out the full list of Peacock’s April additions and live events below.

April 1

Along Came Polly, 2004

Apollo 13, 1995

Balls of Fury, 2007

Basketball, 1998

Beethoven, 1992

Beethoven’s 2nd, 1993

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son, 2011

Bowfinger, 1999

Bruce Almighty, 2003

Burn After Reading, 2008

The Change-Up, 2011

Clash of the Titans, 2010

Couples Retreat, 2009

Despicable Me, 2010

Despicable Me 2, 2013

The Dilemma, 2011

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003

Elizabeth, 1998

Elizabeth: The Golden Age, 2007

The Family Man, 2000

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2016

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, 2018

Field of Dreams, 1989

For Love of the Game, 1999

Friday, 1995

The Friday After Next, 2002

Fun with Dick and Jane, 2005

Gandhi, 1982

Gone in Sixty Seconds, 2000

The Good Shepard, 2006

Hook, 1991

Hotel Artemis, 2018

The Hulk, 2003

It’s Complicated, 2009

The Jerk, 1979

Joseph: King of Dreams, 2000

Last Witch Hunter, 2015

Liar, Liar, 1997

Life, 1999

Mallrats, 1995

Man of Fire, 2004

Man on the Moon, 1999

Mary Queen of Scots, 2018

Meet Joe Black, 1998

Megamind, 2010

Mercury Rising, 1998

Minority Report, 2002

Mortal Engines, 2018

Mystery Men, 1999

Next Friday, 2000

No Escape, 2015

The Nutty Professor, 1996

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000

Office Space, 1999

Paul, 2011

Pretty Woman, 1990

Problem Child, 1990

Problem Child 2, 1991

The Proposal, 2008

The Purge: Anarchy, 2014

Ride Along 2, 2016

Spy Game, 2001

Tower Heist, 2011

The Truth About Charlie, 2002

Undercover Brother, 2002

Waterworld, 1995

What’s Love Got to Do with It, 1993

XXX: Return of Xander Cage, 2017

Zero Dark Thirty, 2012

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Kevin Can Wait, Seasons 1-2

Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Saracens

Return to Beijing, Season 1

Road to the World Cup (Telemundo)

WWE 24: Royal Rumble 2022

WWE Hall of Fame 2022

April 2

Augusta National Women’s Amateur Golf

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Liga MX – Chivas v. Monterrey

NXT Stand & Deliver

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

PGA Tour Golf Valero Texas Open

Premier League – Liverpool v. Watford

Premier League – Brighton v. Norwich City

Premier League – Burnley v. Manchester City

Premier League – Leeds United v. Southampton

Premier League – Chelsea v. Brentford

Premier League – Wolves v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Manchester United v. Leicester City

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Bath Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Bristol Bears

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Newcastle Falcons

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Wasps

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 16 (NBC)

WrestleMania 38 – Night One

WWE – The Bump

April 3

PGA Tour Golf Valero Texas Open

Premier League – West Ham v. Everton

Premier League – Tottenham v. Newcastle

Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Harlequins

The Ultimate Show: Ultimate WrestleMania 2

World Curling Championships – United States v. Czech Republic

WrestleMania 38 – Night Two

WWE – The Bump

April 4

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 6 (Bravo)

Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 7

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Arsenal

Summer House, Season 6, Episode 10 (Bravo)

Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)

World Curling Championships – United States v. South Korea

April 5

American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Croods: Family Tree, Season 2

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 30, Episode 25 (Oxygen)

World Curling Championships – Scotland v. United States

April 6

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Burnley v. Everton

The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

World Curling Championships – Switzerland v. United States

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

April 7

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 4 (USA)

World Curling Championships – United States v. Canada

World Curling Championships – United States v. Sweden

April 8

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)

EPCR Champions Cup – Connacht Rugby v. Leinster Rugby

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA Long Beach – Practice

IndyCar Long Beach – Practice

Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Newcastle v. Wolves

World Curling Championships – Finland v. United States

World Synchro Championships – Short Program

April 9

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)

EPCR Champions Cup – Sale Sharks v. Bristol Bears

EPCR Champions Cup – Union Bordeaux-Begles v. Stade Rochelais

EPCR Champions Cup – Stade Toulousain v. Ulster Rugby

EPCR Champions Cup – Exeter Chiefs v. Munster Rugby

EPCR Champions Cup – Stade Français Paris v. Racing 92

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Singapore

IMSA Long Beach

IndyCar Long Beach – Practice and Qualifying

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Everton v. Manchester United

Premier League – Brentford v. West Ham

Premier League – Leicester City v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Arsenal v. Brighton

Premier League – Watford v. Leeds United

Premier League – Southampton v. Chelsea

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Tottenham

Road to the Kentucky Derby – Wood Memorial/Bluegrass Stakes

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 17 (NBC)

Supercross – St. Louis MO

USA Track & Field Bermuda USATF Invite

World Cup Speed Skating – Montreal

World Curling Championships – Qualifier

World Curling Championships – Semifinal

World Synchro Championships – Free Skate

April 10

EPCR Champions Cup – Montpellier Herault Rugby v. Harlequins

EPCR Champions Cup – ASM Clermont Auvergne v. Leicester Tigers

IndyCar Long Beach – Race

Premier League – Norwich City v. Burnley

Premier League – Manchester City v. Liverpool

World Cup Speed Skating – Montreal

World Curling Championships – Qualifier #2

World Curling Championships – Semifinal #2

World Curling Championships – Bronze Medal Game

World Curling Championships – Gold Medal Game

April 11

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 7 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 11

Summer House, Season 6, Episode 11 (Bravo)

Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)

April 12

American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The End Game, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 1 (Oxygen)

Snapped, Season 30, Episode 26 (Oxygen)

Snapped Killer Couples, Seasons 12-15

April 13

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

April 14

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

The Big Break, Season 6

Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Killing It, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 5 (USA)

April 15

EPCR Champions Cup – Leinster Rugby v. Connacht Rugby

EPCR Champions Cup – Bristol Bears v. Sale Sharks

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

April 16

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)

EPCR Champions Cup – Harlequins v. Montpellier Herault Rugby

EPCR Champions Cup – Stade Rochelais v. Union Bordeaux-Begles

EPCR Champions Cup – Munster Rugby v. Exeter Chiefs

EPCR Champions Cup – Leicester Tigers v. ASM Clermont Auvergne

EPCR Champions Cup – Ulster Rugby v. Stade Toulousain

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Vancouver

Paris Roubaix Femmes Cycling

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Tottenham v. Brighton

Premier League – Watford v. Brentford

Premier League – Manchester United v. Norwich City

Premier League – Southampton v. Arsenal

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Liverpool

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 18 (NBC)

Supercross – Atlanta, GA

USFL – NJ Generals v. Birmingham Stallions

April 17

EPCR Champions Cup – Racing 92 v. Stade Francais Paris

Paris Roubaix Cycling

Premier League – Leeds United v. Chelsea

Premier League – West Ham United v. Burnley

Premier League – Newcastle v. Leicester City

Premier League – Wolves v. Manchester City

USFL – Houston Gamblers v. Michigan Panthers

April 18

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 8 (Bravo)

Boston Marathon

Boston Marathon – Alt Cam

Summer House, Season 6, Episode 12 (Bravo)

Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)

April 19

American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The End Game, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Liga MX – Chivas v. Tijuana

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Liverpool v. Manchester United

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, Episode 1 (Oxygen)

April 20

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar Indianapolis – Open Test

La Fleche Wallonne Cycling

La Fleche Wallonne Femmes Cycling

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Everton v. Leicester City

Premier League – Newcastle v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Chelsea v. Arsenal

Premier League – Manchester City v. Brighton

So Dumb It’s Criminal Hosted by Snoop Dogg, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)

The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

April 21

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Latin American Music Awards 2022 (Telemundo)

IndyCar Indianapolis – Open Test

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Burnley v. Southampton

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 6 (USA)

April 22

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. London Irish

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Gloucester Rugby

April 23

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Liga MX – Chivas v. UNAM

Notre Dame Blue and Gold Game

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Arsenal v. Manchester United

Premier League – Norwich v. Newcastle

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Leeds United

Premier League – Manchester City v. Watford

Premier League – Leicester City v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Brentford v. Tottenham

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. Northampton Saints

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Leicester Tigers

Premiership Rugby – Wasps v. Worcester Warriors

Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Exeter Chiefs

Supercross – Foxborough, MA

April 24

Liege Bastogne Liege Cycling

Liege Bastogne Liege Femmes Cycling

Premier League – Brighton v. Southampton

Premier League – Burnley v. Wolves

Premier League – Chelsea v. West Ham

Premier League – Liverpool v. Everton

USFL – New Orleans Breakers v. Tampa Bay Bandits

April 25

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 9 (Bravo)

Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso, Seasons 1-3

Summer House, Season 6, Episode 13 (Bravo)

Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)

April 26

American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The End Game, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, Episode 2 (Oxygen)

April 27

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

April 28

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)

The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Smother, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 7 (USA)

April 29

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Indycar Barber – Practice

Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Harlequins

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Newcastle Falcons

April 30

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens

IMSA Laguna Seca

Indycar – Barber

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Newcastle v. Liverpool

Premier League – Tottenham v. Leicester City

Premier League – Southampton v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Wolves v. Brighton

Premier League – Watford v. Burnley

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Norwich City

Premier League – Leeds United v. Manchester City

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Bath Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Bristol Bears

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Saracens

Supercross – Denver, CO