Everything Coming to Peacock in April 2022

The month of April is just a week away, which means streaming services like Peacock are preparing to add a bunch of new movies and TV shows to their lineups. To get a head start on the new month, Peacock unveiled the full list of movies, TV episodes, and specials that will be added to the service throughout April, as well as all of the live sporting events that will take place on the service.
April will kick off with a bang on Peacock, as a horde of movies are being added on Friday, April 1st. Despicable Me, The Hulk, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Mallrats, Office Space, Pretty Woman, and Friday are all among the titles set to hit Peacock on the first day of the month.
Additionally, the first weekend of April will see the arrival of Wrestlemania 38, the biggest event on the WWE calendar this year. Peacock will be live-streaming the entire Wrestlemania weekend, including the Hall of Fame induction ceremony on April 1st, followed by both nights of Wrestlemania 38 on April 2nd & 3rd.
You can check out the full list of Peacock’s April additions and live events below.
April 1
Along Came Polly, 2004
Apollo 13, 1995
Balls of Fury, 2007
Basketball, 1998
Beethoven, 1992
Beethoven’s 2nd, 1993
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son, 2011
Bowfinger, 1999
Bruce Almighty, 2003
Burn After Reading, 2008
The Change-Up, 2011
Clash of the Titans, 2010
Couples Retreat, 2009
Despicable Me, 2010
Despicable Me 2, 2013
The Dilemma, 2011
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003
Elizabeth, 1998
Elizabeth: The Golden Age, 2007
The Family Man, 2000
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2016
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, 2018
Field of Dreams, 1989
For Love of the Game, 1999
Friday, 1995
The Friday After Next, 2002
Fun with Dick and Jane, 2005
Gandhi, 1982
Gone in Sixty Seconds, 2000
The Good Shepard, 2006
Hook, 1991
Hotel Artemis, 2018
The Hulk, 2003
It’s Complicated, 2009
The Jerk, 1979
Joseph: King of Dreams, 2000
Last Witch Hunter, 2015
Liar, Liar, 1997
Life, 1999
Mallrats, 1995
Man of Fire, 2004
Man on the Moon, 1999
Mary Queen of Scots, 2018
Meet Joe Black, 1998
Megamind, 2010
Mercury Rising, 1998
Minority Report, 2002
Mortal Engines, 2018
Mystery Men, 1999
Next Friday, 2000
No Escape, 2015
The Nutty Professor, 1996
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000
Office Space, 1999
Paul, 2011
Pretty Woman, 1990
Problem Child, 1990
Problem Child 2, 1991
The Proposal, 2008
The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
Ride Along 2, 2016
Spy Game, 2001
Tower Heist, 2011
The Truth About Charlie, 2002
Undercover Brother, 2002
Waterworld, 1995
What’s Love Got to Do with It, 1993
XXX: Return of Xander Cage, 2017
Zero Dark Thirty, 2012
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Kevin Can Wait, Seasons 1-2
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Saracens
Return to Beijing, Season 1
Road to the World Cup (Telemundo)
WWE 24: Royal Rumble 2022
WWE Hall of Fame 2022
April 2
Augusta National Women’s Amateur Golf
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Liga MX – Chivas v. Monterrey
NXT Stand & Deliver
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
PGA Tour Golf Valero Texas Open
Premier League – Liverpool v. Watford
Premier League – Brighton v. Norwich City
Premier League – Burnley v. Manchester City
Premier League – Leeds United v. Southampton
Premier League – Chelsea v. Brentford
Premier League – Wolves v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Manchester United v. Leicester City
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Bath Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Bristol Bears
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Newcastle Falcons
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Wasps
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 16 (NBC)
WrestleMania 38 – Night One
WWE – The Bump
April 3
PGA Tour Golf Valero Texas Open
Premier League – West Ham v. Everton
Premier League – Tottenham v. Newcastle
Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Harlequins
The Ultimate Show: Ultimate WrestleMania 2
World Curling Championships – United States v. Czech Republic
WrestleMania 38 – Night Two
WWE – The Bump
April 4
Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 6 (Bravo)
Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 7
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Arsenal
Summer House, Season 6, Episode 10 (Bravo)
Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)
World Curling Championships – United States v. South Korea
April 5
American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Croods: Family Tree, Season 2
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 30, Episode 25 (Oxygen)
World Curling Championships – Scotland v. United States
April 6
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Burnley v. Everton
The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
World Curling Championships – Switzerland v. United States
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
April 7
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 4 (USA)
World Curling Championships – United States v. Canada
World Curling Championships – United States v. Sweden
April 8
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
EPCR Champions Cup – Connacht Rugby v. Leinster Rugby
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
IMSA Long Beach – Practice
IndyCar Long Beach – Practice
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Newcastle v. Wolves
World Curling Championships – Finland v. United States
World Synchro Championships – Short Program
April 9
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)
EPCR Champions Cup – Sale Sharks v. Bristol Bears
EPCR Champions Cup – Union Bordeaux-Begles v. Stade Rochelais
EPCR Champions Cup – Stade Toulousain v. Ulster Rugby
EPCR Champions Cup – Exeter Chiefs v. Munster Rugby
EPCR Champions Cup – Stade Français Paris v. Racing 92
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Singapore
IMSA Long Beach
IndyCar Long Beach – Practice and Qualifying
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Everton v. Manchester United
Premier League – Brentford v. West Ham
Premier League – Leicester City v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Arsenal v. Brighton
Premier League – Watford v. Leeds United
Premier League – Southampton v. Chelsea
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Tottenham
Road to the Kentucky Derby – Wood Memorial/Bluegrass Stakes
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 17 (NBC)
Supercross – St. Louis MO
USA Track & Field Bermuda USATF Invite
World Cup Speed Skating – Montreal
World Curling Championships – Qualifier
World Curling Championships – Semifinal
World Synchro Championships – Free Skate
April 10
EPCR Champions Cup – Montpellier Herault Rugby v. Harlequins
EPCR Champions Cup – ASM Clermont Auvergne v. Leicester Tigers
IndyCar Long Beach – Race
Premier League – Norwich City v. Burnley
Premier League – Manchester City v. Liverpool
World Cup Speed Skating – Montreal
World Curling Championships – Qualifier #2
World Curling Championships – Semifinal #2
World Curling Championships – Bronze Medal Game
World Curling Championships – Gold Medal Game
April 11
Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 7 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 11
Summer House, Season 6, Episode 11 (Bravo)
Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)
April 12
American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The End Game, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 1 (Oxygen)
Snapped, Season 30, Episode 26 (Oxygen)
Snapped Killer Couples, Seasons 12-15
April 13
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
April 14
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
The Big Break, Season 6
Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Killing It, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 5 (USA)
April 15
EPCR Champions Cup – Leinster Rugby v. Connacht Rugby
EPCR Champions Cup – Bristol Bears v. Sale Sharks
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
April 16
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)
EPCR Champions Cup – Harlequins v. Montpellier Herault Rugby
EPCR Champions Cup – Stade Rochelais v. Union Bordeaux-Begles
EPCR Champions Cup – Munster Rugby v. Exeter Chiefs
EPCR Champions Cup – Leicester Tigers v. ASM Clermont Auvergne
EPCR Champions Cup – Ulster Rugby v. Stade Toulousain
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Vancouver
Paris Roubaix Femmes Cycling
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Tottenham v. Brighton
Premier League – Watford v. Brentford
Premier League – Manchester United v. Norwich City
Premier League – Southampton v. Arsenal
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Liverpool
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 18 (NBC)
Supercross – Atlanta, GA
USFL – NJ Generals v. Birmingham Stallions
April 17
EPCR Champions Cup – Racing 92 v. Stade Francais Paris
Paris Roubaix Cycling
Premier League – Leeds United v. Chelsea
Premier League – West Ham United v. Burnley
Premier League – Newcastle v. Leicester City
Premier League – Wolves v. Manchester City
USFL – Houston Gamblers v. Michigan Panthers
April 18
Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 8 (Bravo)
Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon – Alt Cam
Summer House, Season 6, Episode 12 (Bravo)
Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)
April 19
American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The End Game, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Liga MX – Chivas v. Tijuana
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Liverpool v. Manchester United
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, Episode 1 (Oxygen)
April 20
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
IndyCar Indianapolis – Open Test
La Fleche Wallonne Cycling
La Fleche Wallonne Femmes Cycling
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Everton v. Leicester City
Premier League – Newcastle v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Chelsea v. Arsenal
Premier League – Manchester City v. Brighton
So Dumb It’s Criminal Hosted by Snoop Dogg, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)
The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
April 21
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Latin American Music Awards 2022 (Telemundo)
IndyCar Indianapolis – Open Test
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Burnley v. Southampton
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 6 (USA)
April 22
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. London Irish
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Gloucester Rugby
April 23
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Liga MX – Chivas v. UNAM
Notre Dame Blue and Gold Game
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Arsenal v. Manchester United
Premier League – Norwich v. Newcastle
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Leeds United
Premier League – Manchester City v. Watford
Premier League – Leicester City v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Brentford v. Tottenham
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. Northampton Saints
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Leicester Tigers
Premiership Rugby – Wasps v. Worcester Warriors
Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Exeter Chiefs
Supercross – Foxborough, MA
April 24
Liege Bastogne Liege Cycling
Liege Bastogne Liege Femmes Cycling
Premier League – Brighton v. Southampton
Premier League – Burnley v. Wolves
Premier League – Chelsea v. West Ham
Premier League – Liverpool v. Everton
USFL – New Orleans Breakers v. Tampa Bay Bandits
April 25
Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 9 (Bravo)
Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso, Seasons 1-3
Summer House, Season 6, Episode 13 (Bravo)
Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)
April 26
American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The End Game, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, Episode 2 (Oxygen)
April 27
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
April 28
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)
The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Smother, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 7 (USA)
April 29
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Indycar Barber – Practice
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Harlequins
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Newcastle Falcons
April 30
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
HSBC World Rugby Sevens
IMSA Laguna Seca
Indycar – Barber
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Newcastle v. Liverpool
Premier League – Tottenham v. Leicester City
Premier League – Southampton v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Wolves v. Brighton
Premier League – Watford v. Burnley
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Norwich City
Premier League – Leeds United v. Manchester City
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Bath Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Bristol Bears
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Saracens
Supercross – Denver, CO