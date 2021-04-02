Everything Being Added to Peacock in April 2021

April is finally here and Peacock is celebrating the new month with a ton of new titles on its streaming lineup. As soon as the calendar flipped to April on Thursday morning, Peacock dropped a bunch of new movies onto its service, allowing subscribers to add more titles to their ever-growing watchlists. This isn't just a one-day affair, though. Peacock has more movies and shows arriving all throughout the month.

The first day of April saw some pretty popular films make the leap to Peacock. Mortal Kombat, Police Academy, Street Fighter, Despicable Me, Happy Feet, Jerry Maguire, Catch Me If You Can, Due Date, and more.

On Friday, April 3rd, Peacock added some big TV premieres that aired on NBC on Thursday night. Law & Order: Organized Crime, which featured the highly-anticipated return of Chris Meloni's Elliott Sadler, has already been added to lineup. The same goes for the Manifest Season 3 premiere.

Later in the month, Peacock will be streaming both nights of this year's WrestleMania event, having taken over as the official streaming home of the WWE.

You can take a look at all of Peacock's April additions below!