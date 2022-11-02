Peacock Drops New John Cena Movie That We Didn't See Coming

Despite being one of the biggest names in the entertainment world, John Cena can still have projects fly under the radar. After receiving heaps of praise for his performance in The Suicide Squad and spinoff series Peacemaker, Cena moved on to a much more serious type of film. The WWE Icon-turned-actor is starring in a movie called The Independent, alongside Jodie Turner-Smith, Brian Cox, and Ann Dowd. You may not have heard of the movie before, as there has been very little promotion for it, but it has surprisingly already been released.

The Independent was debuted on Wednesday morning as an original film on Peacock. Despite there being almost no talk about the movie, it's available to watch right now, for free if you have a Peacock subscription. You can take a look at a clip from the film below.

Jodie Turner-Smith, Brian Cox, and @JohnCena starring in a political thriller? Sign us up. pic.twitter.com/ihtCzgdpUE — Peacock (@peacock) November 2, 2022

What Is The Independent About?

Unlike many of Cena's other recent projects, The Independent is a serious affair. The film is a political thriller about a presidential election that could change the course of the country's history. Cena plays the first Independent candidate that could shake up the two-party system and win an election. Turner-Smith plays a young journalist who teams up with a veteran writer (Cox) to uncover a shocking political conspiracy.

Here's the official synopsis:

"It's the final weeks of the most consequential presidential election in history. America is poised to elect either its first female president (Ann Dowd) or its first viable independent candidate (John Cena). Reporting history as it's made, an idealistic young journalist (Jodie Turner-Smith) teams up with her idol, legendary journalist Nick Booker (Brian Cox), to uncover a conspiracy that places the fate of the election, and the country, in their hands."

The Independent is directed by Amy Rice and written by Evan Parter. Parter also serves as a producer alongside Sam Bisbee, Theodora Dunlap, Caddy Vanasirkul, and Ryan Cunningham.

