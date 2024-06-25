Surprising Action Thriller Claims Streaming Success

One surprising action thriller has made its presence felt on the streaming charts. Over at ReelGood, movie fans were surprised to see Dev Patel's Monkey Man in the top five. That's right, the stylish action flick sits second on the movies streaming chart. Right behind Netflix darling Hit Man, starring Glen Powell. The entire ride for Patel's Monkey Man has been wild to see. As Jordan Peele stepped in to help the leading man and director find a home for this project. After that dramatic initial trailer, audiences' curiosity was piqued and the home returns have been encouraging. Unfortunately for Patel, this film premiered before the recent box office warm-up. Now, the audience is responding well at home.

Even more impressive for Monkey Man is that the movie is standing toe-to-toe with some of the biggest names in entertainment. A quick scroll of those rankings shows Patel's project ahead of stuff like Star Wars: The Acolyte, Godzilla Minus One, and even House of the Dragon. That's wild to consider when you weigh the fanbases of those three properties. Monkey Man's performance is yet another testament to how original stories can cut through when given an opportunity. Maybe this can ensure funding for whatever Patel has planned next. A lot of movie fans will still remember Monkey Man when it's time to collect year-end lists about the best of 2024. From these early returns, the film will deserve all of those accolades.

What Is Monkey Man About?

(Photo: Dev Patel brings the pain. - Monkeypaw/Universal)

Here's what Peacock has to say about the streaming sensation: "From Oscar-winning Producer Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us, Nope) comes Oscar nominee Dev Patel's (Slumdog Millionaire, Lion) astonishing tour-de-force directorial debut, inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage. Patel stars as a man with no name, scarred by a brutal childhood, who ekes out a meager living in underground fighting rings. But when he finds a way to rise up and infiltrate his city's corrupt elite, he kicks off an explosive campaign for retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him as a boy."

"Channeling the rage of the poor and powerless, an unexpected hero emerges in this fight-filled action epic. Monkey Man is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World). Dev Patel stars alongside Sharlto Copley (Hardcore Henry, District 9), Sobhita Dhulipala (Major, The Night Manager), Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai, Gangs of Wasseypur), Sikandar Kher (24: India, Sense8), and Pitobash Tripathi (Million Dollar Arm, Shor in the City)."

