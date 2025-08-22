Everything Coming to Peacock in September 2025

Somehow we’re already nearing the end of August, and the start of September is just over a week away. With the arrival of a new month comes the big wave of additions to all of the major streaming services. Peacock, as usual, is one of the services with the largest lineup of new additions in the coming month, giving subscribers a horde of new options to add to their watchlist.
Peacock is going to be the exclusive home one of the fall’s most anticipated TV shows: The Paper. A spinoff of The Office, following the employees of a local newspaper in Toledo, Ohio, premieres on September 4th with all 10 episodes available at once.
For many, September marks the start of the Halloween season, which means horror movie marathons will begin to kick off around the country. Peacock is helping prepare for some of those marathons with a slew of horror additions, including several Amityville Horror movies, most of the Chucky franchise, a couple of Halloween sequels, and The Thing.
You can check out the full list of Peacock’s September additions below!
September 1st
1408
2012
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
3:10 To Yuma
The 40 Year Old Virgin
Almost Famous
American Made
Amityville 3-D
Amityville II: The Possession
Amityville Moon
Amityville: The Awakening
The Amityville Harvest
The Amityville Uprising
The Angry Birds Movie
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Billy Madison
The Birds
The Breakfast Club
Bride of Chucky
Candyman III
Carlos
Child’s Play (2019)
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
Colombiana
Coming To America
The Craft: Legacy
The Creature Walks Among Us
Cult of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Definitely, Maybe
Devil
Django Unchained
Downton Abbey
Drag Me To Hell
Firestarter
Flatliners (2017)
Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman
Goosebumps
Halloween II
Halloween III: Season of the Witch
Hanna
The Hateful Eight
The Haunting In Connecticut
Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Home
I, Frankenstein
Invincible
The Invisible Man’s Revenge
Just Go With It
Knock Knock
The Last Witch Hunter
The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Leatherface
Lucy
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2 Armed And Fabulous
Mummies
The Mummy
The Mummy’s Ghost
October Sky
Phantasm II
Psycho
Puss In Boots
The Raven
The Replacements
Reservoir Dogs
Robin Hood
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
The Scorpion King
Scream 4
Seed of Chucky
Shrek
Shrek 2
Shek the Third
Sicario
The Sixth Sense
Son of Frankenstein
Tales From The Crypt: Demon Knight
Tales From the Hood
Ted
Ted 2
Terrifier 3
The Thing (1982)
The Thing (2011)
The Tillman Story
United 93
The Village
A Walk Among The Tombstones
Werewolf of London
When a Stranger Calls
World Trade Center
You’re Next
Zombieland
September 2nd
American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 – Finale (NBC)
Buried In The Backyard Season 6 – Premiere, All Episodes (Oxygen)
The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)
Survival Mode, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
September 3rd
Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, Season 1 – Finale (E!)
September 4th
Easter Sunday
Ninjago Dragons Rising, Season 3
The Paper, Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes (Peacock Original)
The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series “The Office” find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.
September 5th
Back To Black
Brightburn
September 9th
Jeopardy!, Season 42 – Premiere (Syndicated)
This! Is! Jeopardy! Each weekday on America’s Favorite Quiz Show®, three players face off to provide the correct responses to clever clues across a wide range of subjects. Who will become the next Jeopardy! champion? You’ll have to tune in to find out. Join Ken Jennings for the latest episodes starting Sept. 9 on Peacock.
Wheel of Fortune, Season 43 – Premiere (Syndicated)
Hosted by Ryan Seacrest alongside Vanna White, Wheel of Fortune is one of the most successful shows in television history. Contestants compete by spinning the iconic Wheel to solve puzzles and win life-changing prizes.
September 10th
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
September 11th
Downton Abbey Celebrates the Grand Finale (NBC)
September 12th
Access Hollywood, Season 29 – Finale (NBC)
Screamboat – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
On the last ferry of the night in New York, passengers and crew are hunted by a merciless rat, and what should have been a peaceful crossing turns into a bloody massacre.
September 15th
Access Hollywood, Season 30 – Premiere (NBC)
American Me
Aurora, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Buscando a Frida, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room
Corazon Valiente, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Decisiones: Unos Ganan, Otros Pierden, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Dueños del Paraíso, Season 1 (Telemundo)
El Arracadas (Telemundo)
El Baron, Season 1 (Telemundo)
El Chema, Season 1 (Telemundo)
El Clon, Season 1 (Telemundo)
El Coyote Y La Bronca (Telemundo)
El Cuerpo del Deseo, Season 1 – Edición Especial (Telemundo)
El Domo del Dinero, Season 1 (Telemundo)
El Sinvergüenza (Telemundo)
Enemigo Intimo, Season 1-2 (Telemundo)
Entre Monjas Anda El Diablo (Telemundo)
Eva La Trailera, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Guerra De Idolos, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Honey
Kings Court, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)
La Casa de al Lado, Season 1 – Edición Especial (Telemundo)
La Querida Del Centauro, Season 1-2 (Telemundo)
La Suerte de Loli, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Los Herederos del Monte, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Lowriders
Mi Querido Viejo (Telemundo)
The Motorcycle Diaries
My Son
Pasion de Gavilanes, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Perro Amor, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Quien Es Quien, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Sangre de mi Tierra, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Santa Diabla, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Sin Nombre
Un Poquito Tuyo, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Zoot Suit
September 16th
Below Deck, Season 12 – Finale (Bravo)
Love Island Games, Season 2 Premiere (Peacock Original)
Ariana Madix will host the upcoming second season of LOVE ISLAND GAMES, premiering on Tuesday, September 16. LOVE ISLAND GAMES will bring together fan-favorite Islanders from various Love Island series across the globe – USA, UK, Australia and beyond. In this cheeky new iteration, couples will compete in challenges while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns that help control the game like never before. UK comedian Iain Stirling reprises his role as narrator.
September 17th
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 6 – Premiere (Bravo)
September 19th
Abigail
September 22nd
Jenna & Friends, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
September 23rd
Brilliant Minds, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 13 – Premiere (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 13 – Premiere (NBC)
The Voice, Season 28 – Premiere (NBC)
September 24th
Knock At The Cabin
September 25th
America’s Got Talent, Season 20 – Finale (NBC)
September 26th
Law & Order, Season 25 – Premiere (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 27 – Premiere (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Miami After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
September 29th
Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks, Season 1 Premiere (Peacock Original)
This 3-part docuseries celebrates the history and legacy of Universal Destinations & Experiences. Through unprecedented access, rare archival and intimate interviews with directors, producers, executives, and A-list celebrities, the series will explore Universal’s iconic film and theme park history as well as provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes countdown to the opening of its groundbreaking new theme park, Universal Epic Universe.