Everything Coming to Peacock in September 2025

Somehow we’re already nearing the end of August, and the start of September is just over a week away. With the arrival of a new month comes the big wave of additions to all of the major streaming services. Peacock, as usual, is one of the services with the largest lineup of new additions in the coming month, giving subscribers a horde of new options to add to their watchlist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Peacock is going to be the exclusive home one of the fall’s most anticipated TV shows: The Paper. A spinoff of The Office, following the employees of a local newspaper in Toledo, Ohio, premieres on September 4th with all 10 episodes available at once.

For many, September marks the start of the Halloween season, which means horror movie marathons will begin to kick off around the country. Peacock is helping prepare for some of those marathons with a slew of horror additions, including several Amityville Horror movies, most of the Chucky franchise, a couple of Halloween sequels, and The Thing.

You can check out the full list of Peacock’s September additions below!

September 1st

1408

2012

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

3:10 To Yuma

The 40 Year Old Virgin

Almost Famous

American Made

Amityville 3-D

Amityville II: The Possession

Amityville Moon

Amityville: The Awakening

The Amityville Harvest

The Amityville Uprising

The Angry Birds Movie

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Billy Madison

The Birds

The Breakfast Club

Bride of Chucky

Candyman III

Carlos

Child’s Play (2019)

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

Colombiana

Coming To America

The Craft: Legacy

The Creature Walks Among Us

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Definitely, Maybe

Devil

Django Unchained

Downton Abbey

Drag Me To Hell

Firestarter

Flatliners (2017)

Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman

Goosebumps

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Hanna

The Hateful Eight

The Haunting In Connecticut

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Home

I, Frankenstein

Invincible

The Invisible Man’s Revenge

Just Go With It

Knock Knock

The Last Witch Hunter

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Leatherface

Lucy

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2 Armed And Fabulous

Mummies

The Mummy

The Mummy’s Ghost

October Sky

Phantasm II

Psycho

Puss In Boots

The Raven

The Replacements

Reservoir Dogs

Robin Hood

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

The Scorpion King

Scream 4

Seed of Chucky

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shek the Third

Sicario

The Sixth Sense

Son of Frankenstein

Tales From The Crypt: Demon Knight

Tales From the Hood

Ted

Ted 2

Terrifier 3

The Thing (1982)

The Thing (2011)

The Tillman Story

United 93

The Village

A Walk Among The Tombstones

Werewolf of London

When a Stranger Calls

World Trade Center

You’re Next

Zombieland

September 2nd

American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 – Finale (NBC)

Buried In The Backyard Season 6 – Premiere, All Episodes (Oxygen)

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)

Survival Mode, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

September 3rd

Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, Season 1 – Finale (E!)

September 4th

Easter Sunday

Ninjago Dragons Rising, Season 3

The Paper, Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes (Peacock Original)

The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series “The Office” find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.

September 5th

Back To Black

Brightburn

September 9th

Jeopardy!, Season 42 – Premiere (Syndicated)

This! Is! Jeopardy! Each weekday on America’s Favorite Quiz Show®, three players face off to provide the correct responses to clever clues across a wide range of subjects. Who will become the next Jeopardy! champion? You’ll have to tune in to find out. Join Ken Jennings for the latest episodes starting Sept. 9 on Peacock.

Wheel of Fortune, Season 43 – Premiere (Syndicated)

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest alongside Vanna White, Wheel of Fortune is one of the most successful shows in television history. Contestants compete by spinning the iconic Wheel to solve puzzles and win life-changing prizes.

September 10th

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

September 11th

Downton Abbey Celebrates the Grand Finale (NBC)

September 12th

Access Hollywood, Season 29 – Finale (NBC)

Screamboat – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

On the last ferry of the night in New York, passengers and crew are hunted by a merciless rat, and what should have been a peaceful crossing turns into a bloody massacre.

September 15th

Access Hollywood, Season 30 – Premiere (NBC)

American Me

Aurora, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Buscando a Frida, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room

Corazon Valiente, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Decisiones: Unos Ganan, Otros Pierden, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Dueños del Paraíso, Season 1 (Telemundo)

El Arracadas (Telemundo)

El Baron, Season 1 (Telemundo)

El Chema, Season 1 (Telemundo)

El Clon, Season 1 (Telemundo)

El Coyote Y La Bronca (Telemundo)

El Cuerpo del Deseo, Season 1 – Edición Especial (Telemundo)

El Domo del Dinero, Season 1 (Telemundo)

El Sinvergüenza (Telemundo)

Enemigo Intimo, Season 1-2 (Telemundo)

Entre Monjas Anda El Diablo (Telemundo)

Eva La Trailera, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Guerra De Idolos, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Honey

Kings Court, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)

La Casa de al Lado, Season 1 – Edición Especial (Telemundo)

La Querida Del Centauro, Season 1-2 (Telemundo)

La Suerte de Loli, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Los Herederos del Monte, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Lowriders

Mi Querido Viejo (Telemundo)

The Motorcycle Diaries

My Son

Pasion de Gavilanes, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Perro Amor, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Quien Es Quien, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Sangre de mi Tierra, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Santa Diabla, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Sin Nombre

Un Poquito Tuyo, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Zoot Suit

September 16th

Below Deck, Season 12 – Finale (Bravo)

Love Island Games, Season 2 Premiere (Peacock Original)

Ariana Madix will host the upcoming second season of LOVE ISLAND GAMES, premiering on Tuesday, September 16. LOVE ISLAND GAMES will bring together fan-favorite Islanders from various Love Island series across the globe – USA, UK, Australia and beyond. In this cheeky new iteration, couples will compete in challenges while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns that help control the game like never before. UK comedian Iain Stirling reprises his role as narrator.

September 17th

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 6 – Premiere (Bravo)

September 19th

Abigail

September 22nd

Jenna & Friends, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

September 23rd

Brilliant Minds, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 13 – Premiere (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 13 – Premiere (NBC)

The Voice, Season 28 – Premiere (NBC)

September 24th

Knock At The Cabin

September 25th

America’s Got Talent, Season 20 – Finale (NBC)

September 26th

Law & Order, Season 25 – Premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 27 – Premiere (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Miami After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

September 29th

Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks, Season 1 Premiere (Peacock Original)

This 3-part docuseries celebrates the history and legacy of Universal Destinations & Experiences. Through unprecedented access, rare archival and intimate interviews with directors, producers, executives, and A-list celebrities, the series will explore Universal’s iconic film and theme park history as well as provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes countdown to the opening of its groundbreaking new theme park, Universal Epic Universe.