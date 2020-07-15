Peacock: Here's Everything You'll Need to a Paid Subscription to Watch
The race for streaming supremacy welcomed another competitor on Wednesday, as NBCUniversal launched its exclusive service, Peacock, in the United States. There are quite a few popular movies and TV shows available on Peacock, but the main appeal to the service might be its tiered subscription system. You can pay $4.99 for access to Peacock's entire streaming library. You can pay $9.99 for the whole library without ads. However, you also have the option to pay nothing at all. Peacock has a free tier that includes a majority of the streamer's library and only requires you to sign up with an email address.
A free service is certainly enticing to most, and may give Peacock a leg up on other services as time goes on. Titles like Jurassic Park and Parks and Recreation are available to stream free of charge. That said, there are a bunch of titles that are only available to those who pay for a premium subscription.
Movies like Shrek and Children of Men fall behind this paywall. The same goes for popular shows like King of Queens, Cheers, Everybody Loves Raymond, and Law & Order. You can take a look below at every movie and TV show that you'll need a paid subscription to watch.
MOVIES
A Bell for Christmas
A Christmas Wedding Tail
Accepted
All That Heaven Allows
Americano
Angels Sing
Arctic Adventure on Frozen Pond
Bangkok Dangerous
Banksy and the Rise of Outlaw Art
Barbie: A Mermaid Tale 2
Barbie in the Pink Shoes
Birds of Paradise
Charlie Wilson's War
Children of Men
Christmas All Over Again
Creature From the Black Lagoon
Double Indemnity
Evan Almighty
Family Plot
Fast & Furious
Fear of a Black Hat
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Frankenstein
Frenzy
Going My Way
Honey 3
Identity Thief
Kicking & Screaming
Larry Crowne
Lone Survivor
Marnie
My Little Eye
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee Returns
Road to Morocco
Rope
Saboteur
Santa's Christmas Snooze
Shelby: The Dog Who Saved Christmas
Shrek
Ted
The Dog Who Saved Christmas Vacation
The Front Page
The Major and the Minor
The Man Who Knew Too Much
The Outcasts
The Rare Breed
The Trouble With Harry
Thomas Kinkade's Christmas Cottage
3 Smart Girls
Topaz
Torn Curtain
W.
Written on the Wind
TV SHOWS
Rio 2016 Paralympic Games
The Alfred Hitchcock Hour
Arnie
Bite Club
Care Bears
Care Bears: Welcome to Care-A-Lot
Cleopatra in Space
Dragons: Defenders of Berk
Dragons: Riders of Berk
Everybody Loves Raymond
George Lopez
Golf Films
Hogan
House
Jack
Law & Order
Law & Order: Criminal Intent
Olympic Classics
Ray Donovan
Return to Rio
Superstore
Swedish Dicks
The Affair
The Jeff Foxworthy Show
The King of Queens
Two and a Half Men
Have you checked out Peacock yet? What do you think of the new service? Let us know in the comments!
