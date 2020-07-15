Peacock: Here's Everything You'll Need to a Paid Subscription to Watch

The race for streaming supremacy welcomed another competitor on Wednesday, as NBCUniversal launched its exclusive service, Peacock, in the United States. There are quite a few popular movies and TV shows available on Peacock, but the main appeal to the service might be its tiered subscription system. You can pay $4.99 for access to Peacock's entire streaming library. You can pay $9.99 for the whole library without ads. However, you also have the option to pay nothing at all. Peacock has a free tier that includes a majority of the streamer's library and only requires you to sign up with an email address.

A free service is certainly enticing to most, and may give Peacock a leg up on other services as time goes on. Titles like Jurassic Park and Parks and Recreation are available to stream free of charge. That said, there are a bunch of titles that are only available to those who pay for a premium subscription.

Movies like Shrek and Children of Men fall behind this paywall. The same goes for popular shows like King of Queens, Cheers, Everybody Loves Raymond, and Law & Order. You can take a look below at every movie and TV show that you'll need a paid subscription to watch.

MOVIES

A Bell for Christmas

A Christmas Wedding Tail

Accepted

All That Heaven Allows

Americano

Angels Sing

Arctic Adventure on Frozen Pond

Bangkok Dangerous

Banksy and the Rise of Outlaw Art

Barbie: A Mermaid Tale 2

Barbie in the Pink Shoes

Birds of Paradise

Charlie Wilson's War

Children of Men

Christmas All Over Again

Creature From the Black Lagoon

Double Indemnity

Evan Almighty

Family Plot

Fast & Furious

Fear of a Black Hat

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Frankenstein

Frenzy

Going My Way

Honey 3

Identity Thief

Kicking & Screaming

Larry Crowne

Lone Survivor

Marnie

My Little Eye

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee Returns

Road to Morocco

Rope

Saboteur

Santa's Christmas Snooze

Shelby: The Dog Who Saved Christmas

Shrek

Ted

The Dog Who Saved Christmas Vacation

The Front Page

The Major and the Minor

The Man Who Knew Too Much

The Outcasts

The Rare Breed

The Trouble With Harry

Thomas Kinkade's Christmas Cottage

3 Smart Girls

Topaz

Torn Curtain

W.

Written on the Wind

TV SHOWS

Rio 2016 Paralympic Games

The Alfred Hitchcock Hour

Arnie

Bite Club

Care Bears

Care Bears: Welcome to Care-A-Lot

Cleopatra in Space

Dragons: Defenders of Berk

Dragons: Riders of Berk

Everybody Loves Raymond

George Lopez

Golf Films

Hogan

House

Jack

Law & Order

Law & Order: Criminal Intent

Olympic Classics

Ray Donovan

Return to Rio

Superstore

Swedish Dicks

The Affair

The Jeff Foxworthy Show

The King of Queens

Two and a Half Men

Have you checked out Peacock yet? What do you think of the new service? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.