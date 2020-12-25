Wonder Woman 1984's Pedro Pascal Sports an Adorable Wonder Woman LEGO Necklace

✖

Although he plays the villain in Wonder Woman 1984, Pedro Pascal clearly has nothing but love for Gal Gadot and her beloved DC hero, Diana Prince. The Game of Thrones alum and Star Wars: The Mandalorian star plays the antagonistic Maxwell Lord in the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel, but when the cameras aren't rolling, he's continued to show massive support to his co-stars. The trend of camaraderie between the members of the Wonder Woman cast continued this week with a new post on Instagram from Pascal.

Early in the week, Pascal took to Instagram to share a look at his necklace, which features a LEGO minifigure of Gadot's Wonder Woman. In addition to showing off the necklace, Pascal wrote, "I miss GiGi," in reference to Gadot.

Gadot commented on the post, responding to Pascal by saying, "I miss you PP," with a heart emoji. Gadot's husband, Yaron Varsano, actually commented on the post as well, telling Pascal, "Hey hey I miss you too!"

Many of Pascal's film and TV roles to this point have been quite serious, but his activity on social media has been proving for quite a while that he's not such a serious person most of the time. His ability to have fun and his love for other people are big reasons why director Patty Jenkins wanted him to star in Wonder Woman 1984.

“I continually am so surprised when everybody pegs him as such a serious guy,” Jenkins said in an interview earlier this year. “I have to say, Pedro is one of the most appealing people I have known. He instantly becomes someone that everybody invites over and you want to have around and you want to talk to.”

Jenkins and Pascal worked together on a TV pilot a few years ago, right before he appeared on Game of Thrones. The pilot didn't get picked up, but Jenkins remembered working with Pascal, and knew that he'd be right for the role of Maxwell Lord.

“I worked with him, so I knew him,” the director added. “I didn’t need him to prove anything for me. I just loved the idea of him, and I thought he would be kind of unexpected, because he doesn’t scream ‘villain.'"

Are you looking forward to seeing Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters, whenever that may be? Let us know in the comments!

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 25th.