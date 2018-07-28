‘Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage to Star in ‘Rumpelstiltskin’ Movie

After years as one of the most popular characters on Game of Thrones, Peter Dinklage has become a member of Hollywood’s A-List. Now the award-winning actor is parlaying that buzz to star in a feature film based on the old fairytale Rumpelstiltskin.

A new report from Deadline states that the HBO star is in talks to star in and produce a major film from Sony Pictures that will adapt the fairytale by the Brothers Grimm.

The script is being written by Karen Rosenfelt and Patrick Ness, while David Ginsberg, Josh Weinstock, and Circle of Confusion’s Matt Smith and David Alpert are attached to produce.

This is coming off the news that Dinklage was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor award at the Emmys this year. It’s his seventh nomination for his role as Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones, making him the record holder for most nominations in that category.

Filming on the final season of Game of Thrones just wrapped, which will bring HBO’s long-running (and insanely popular) fantasy series to a close, though they will begin production on the pilot for a prequel series early in 2019. Dinklage is highly unlikely to be involved, as it will be set further in the past in Westeros before the creation of the seven kingdoms.

That will leave Dinklage more time to appear in other projects, with his HBO commitment coming to an end. The actor already made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this past spring by playing Eitri, the blacksmith who crafts Asgardian weapons, in Avengers: Infinity War.

In the Marvel Studios movie, Dinklage’s character is a hulking dwarf. The actor filmed his scenes in front of a blue screen.

“On set, a section of the forge surrounded by a massive bluescreen was built to shoot as many of the Thor, Rocket and Groot plates as possible,” Avengers: Infinity War VFX artist Greg Steele told Art of FX. “It also allowed the staging of Eitri and Thor’s interactions. For those shots, because of time challenges with the talent, the directors were willing to restrict themselves to nodal camera moves…”

Expect to see Dinklage show up in a lot more movies and shows in the future, especially since he’s likely to be in high demand after his stint as Tyrion Lannister finally ends.

There’s no word yet on when the Rumpelstiltskin movie will move forward. The final season of Game of Thrones will begin airing in 2019 on HBO.