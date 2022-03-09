Pinocchio: First Look at Tom Hanks As Geppetto Revealed

This year will see the release of two very different Pinocchio films. In January, Netflix unveiled the first look at Guillermo del Toro’s , which will mark the director’s first animated movie. The Netflix version of Pinocchio is expected to be a darker take on the story while Disney will be releasing their own live-action version featuring Tom Hanks as Geppetto. The new movie is expected to debut on Disney+ in the Fall. Today, the first images of Hanks as Geppetto were revealed, and they’re likely to please any fan of Disney’s 1940 animated film.

“First Look! Check out Tom Hanks as Geppetto and our beloved Pinocchio, voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. #Pinocchio is coming to #DisneyPlus this September,” Disney+ wrote on Twitter. You can check out the post below:

You can view more phots of Hanks as Geppetto in the tweet below:

First look at Tom Hanks as Geppetto in Disney's live-action ‘PINOCCHIO’ film



Pinocchio follows the story of Geppetto, a kind, but lonely wood-carver who builds a puppet named Pinocchio and raises him as if he were a real child. The puppet, Pinocchio, longs to be a “real boy” and goes on an adventure in the hopes of making that dream come true. The film is directed by Back to the Future and Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis and features a script co-written by Zemeckis and Chris Weitz (Cinderella, Rogue One; A Star Wars Story). Hanks is joined by Cynthia Erivo as The Blue Fairy, Luke Evans as the Coachman, and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (as Pinocchio), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (as Jiminy Cricket), Keegan-Michael Key as Honest John), and Lorraine Bracco (as new character Sophia the Seagull).

As for del Toro’s version, the movie is set to star Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket, the cricket who lived in Pinocchio’s wooden heart. Del Toro is teaming with the Jim Henson Company and ShadowMachine on this stop-motion animated adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s novel about a puppet boy becoming real. In addition to McGregor as Cricket, the voice cast also includes David Bradley as Geppetto, Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, and Burn Gorman, with Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton.

What do you think of the photos of Hanks as Geppetto in Pinocchio? Which version of Pinocchio are you looking forward to more? Tell us in the comments!

Pinocchio is set to hit Disney+ in September.