Netflix Releases First Trailer For Mads Mikkelsen’s ‘Polar’

Netflix has released the first trailer for Polar starring Mads Mikkelsen.

Polar is a film adaption of the action-noir comic of the same name.

Here’s the synopsis:

“The world’s top assassin, Duncan Vizla, aka The Black Kaiser, is settling into retirement when his former employer marks him as a liability to the firm. Against his will, he finds himself back in the game going head to head with an army of younger, faster, ruthless killers who will stop at nothing to have him silenced.”

Polar is directed by Jonas Åkerlund, who is best known for directing music videos like Madonna’s video for “Ray of Light.” Jayson Rothwell wrote the script. In addition to Mikkelsen, the film also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Katheryn Winnick, and Matt Lucas. Deadmau5 provides the films’ music.

Polar was created, written, and illustrated by Victor Santos beginning in 2012. He originally published it as a “silent” webcomic. Dark Horse Comics later collected it with added dialogue. The main character first appeared in Santos’ 2009 graphic novel titled Black Kaiser.

The Polar film was first announced in 2014 as being developed by Dark Horse Entertainment and Constantin Film. Bolt Pictures is also producing. In 2015, the studios purchased the spec script from Rothwell.

Mikkelsen – best known for his roles in Hannibal, Doctor Strange, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – signed on as the lead in 2017.

“Mads Mikkelsen was born to play the world’s best assassin,” said Jeremy Bolt of Bolt Pictures when Mikkelsen’s casting was announced. “He is totally believable as the Black Kaiser in Polar and Jonas’ unique, vibrant but grounded and darkly comic style will set Polar apart as an unforgettable tale.”

Hudgens, Winnick, and Lucas joined the cast in 2018 and Netflix signed on to distribute the film. Filming began in Toronto in February 2018.

Deadmau5’s involvement was revealed in late 2018. It will be his first film project.

“Well, the mouse is outta the bag….working on my first film score for Constantin Film, Netflix’s Polar,” Deadmau5 tweeted in September. “So in honor of Mad Mikkelsen’s character, I’ll be wearing an eyepatch the entire time.”

Constantin Film’s Robert Kulzer, Bolt Pictures’ Jeremy Bolt, Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson, and Keith Goldberg are producers on the film. Martin Moszkowicz is executive producer.

Polar debuts on Netflix on January 25th.