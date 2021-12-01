Popular Robert Downey Jr. Franchise Heading to Hulu

Robert Downey Jr. might be best known for his role as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he still has played quite a number of memorable parts. If you’re a subscriber of Hulu, you’ll soon have a chance to check out one of those roles in its entirety. On Wednesday, December 1st, both Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows will be available to stream on Hulu. Fans will now get to see the 2009 and 2011 films, which see Downey portray Sherlock Holmes alongside Jude Law as Dr. John Watson and Rachel McAdams as Irene Adler.

Both films, which were directed by Guy Richie, were released by Warner Bros. Pictures, and opened to critical and fan acclaim, with Downey even winning a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy. A third film has been in the works for several years now, with Rocketman‘s Dexter Fletcher expected to direct, but it has yet to begin production.

As Downey and his wife Susan Downey explained in October of last year, they have hopes to see the Sherlock Holmes franchise continue beyond that.

“At this point, we really feel that there is not a mystery-verse built out anywhere, and Conan Doyle is the definitive voice in that arena, I think, to this day,” Downey explained at the time. “So to me, why do a third movie if you’re not going to be able to spin off into some real gems of diversity and other times and elements?”

“We think there’s an opportunity to build it out more,” Susan added. “Spin-off characters from a third movie, to see what’s going on in the television landscape, to see what Warner Media is starting to build out, things with HBO and HBO Max.”

“I do think that the decade of tutelage and observation, what we were both able to have with Marvel, watching them build out and see all the opportunities, was invaluable. It was like a master class,” she concluded. “And they really did know what they were doing and they had this tight-knit group of people from [the] jump locked into a vision that enables them to broaden.”

