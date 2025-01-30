What Major 2025 Movies Will Get Super Bowl Trailers?

There’s a reason you don’t see ads for many smaller movies during the Super Bowl every year. In 2023, a 30-second ad during the Super Bowl cost $7 million, meaning a sixty second spot would cost double. That’s enough to stretch a marketing budget to its very limits, so the studio has to be pretty confident in the product’s potential success. Typically the same release window of movies are showcased during the Super Bowl; specifically, movies that were set to be released throughout the summer, with last year being no different. The Fall Guy, IF and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes were some of the film’s feature, all of which premiered in May; while June’s Inside Out 2 got an ad. The final cut off for a Super Bowl movie trailer appears to be July, as was the case for the Deadpool & Wolverine, Despicable Me 4 and Twisters last year. No films that premiered in August, September, or October were advertised during 2024’s Super Bowl.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, every now and then there’s a bit of a curveball tossed in, typically for a movie that’s set to be released about a month or a month-and-a-half after the game. Last year it was the April release Monkey Man. It’s just as rare to see a trailer for a movie set for release in the final quarter of the year. If one is seen, it’s going to be a teaser, like last year for Wicked. Will outliers like those be present this year? We’ll see when Super Bowl LIX airs Sunday, February 9.

Expect These Summer Blockbusters

Just as each year brings new MCU adventures, each Super Bowl brings at least one trailer for those adventures. This year the most likely candidate is Captain America: Brave New World. The Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford-led blockbuster opens five days after the game airs, and it’s been receiving some solid tracking as of late, which Disney will be certain to capitalize on. Another big possibility is Thunderbolts*, which like Brave New World, has a trailer out there, but it could certainly still benefit from a Super Bowl LIX ad.

Another Disney project that is more than likely to get a teaser or trailer during the game is Snow White. Like Captain America: Brave New World, which faced some early negative rumors about poor test screenings and reshoot woes (in addition to recent controversies), Snow White has faced some pre-release criticism. It’s a film that could use a solid Super Bowl spot, as the trailer that debuted in December produced shrugs more than cheers. There’s another “live action” remake of an animated Disney classic, Lilo & Stitch. That one has a cute teaser trailer online, but the Super Bowl could be the perfect place to debut a 2-minute trailer.

Another movie that has received a trailer already but is nonetheless likely to show off a mixture of new and already-seen footage during the big game is Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. After the commercial failure of 2023’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Paramount is likely a little nervous about history repeating itself with the final film. But for one, Dead Reckoning was facing off against Barbie and Oppenheimer. Two, it’s an excellent film and its reputation suggests as much. Despite Dead Reckoning being a financial disappointment, Final Reckoning still has a chance to thrive, and it’s practically a shoo-in to receive at least a teaser trailer during the game.

If there’s one 2025 movie that has debuted neither a teaser nor a full trailer and is likely to do so during Super Bowl LIX, it’s Jurassic World Rebirth. With a July release date, it’s pretty much at the cap of what Super Bowl shows off in terms of movie advertising, but that’s a cap that’s often explored (e.g. the aforementioned Deadpool & Wolverine). A new report from Deadline indicates that not only is Universal planning to offer a first look at Jurassic World Rebirth during the game, but that they’ll also debut a new trailer for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon (out June 13).

Potential Longshot Predictions

Outside the above image and some other spoiler-free promotional artwork, there’s been no marketing for Fantastic Four: First Steps. On one hand, the Super Bowl would be a perfect time to debut a 30-second spot, but on the other it still seems less likely than Captain America: Brave New World or Thunderbolts*. It’s doubtful Disney would splurge on three MCU ads, and a report from the above trade notes they’ll only advertise two of their three upcoming movies. Could Fantastic Four sneak into that spot since Captain America: Brave New World is already on a marketing blitz? Time will tell.

Disney’s Tron: Ares is another longshot. With an October release date, it’s a little out of range for the Super Bowl’s typical movie advertising timeframe. But, given the fact Tron: Legacy underperformed back in 2010, it stands to reason Disney is eager to get some positive early word-of-mouth going, and an impressive Super Bowl spot would be a great way to do so.