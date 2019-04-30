Power Rangers Concept Art Of Zack’s Mastodon Zord

Midway into the film, the Power Rangers — Jason, Kimberly, Billy, Trini, and Zack — are frustrated that they still haven’t figured out how to Morph into their armor despite “busting their asses.” Alpha 5 acknowledges the hard work they have put into their training, so to lift their spirits and encourage them to keep pushing forward, the very excitable, optimistic little robot unveils the Zords.

“They take on the form of the most powerful organism on the planet,” Alpha 5 says to the teenage superheroes-to-be. “When these Zords formed, dinosaurs reigned supreme! They will be an extension of you. And their power … is all but limitless.”

Following the unveiling, the adventurous and wild-spirited Zack (a.k.a. the Black Ranger) takes his icy-black, six-legged Mastodon Zord out for an unauthorized spin around the block. Seeing as though this is his first time in its driver’s seat, he has no clue how to control it. You can check a clip of Zack’s foolish and reckless joyride in the video above!

And in our slideshow, you can check out alternate designs for Zack’s Mastodon Zord that were created by conceptual artist Mauricio Ruiz. You can also view Ruiz’s concept art for the Red Ranger costume (click here), Billy’s Triceratops Zord (click here), and Trini’s Saber-Toothed Tiger Zord (click here).

Saban‘s Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it’s too late, band together as the Power Rangers.

Saban’s Power Rangers stars Dacre Montgomery as Jason Lee Scott/the Red Ranger, RJ Cyler as Billy Cranston/the Blue Ranger, Becky G as Trini Kwan/the Yellow Ranger, Ludi Lin as Zack Taylor/the Black Ranger, Naomi Scott as Kimberly Hart/the Pink Ranger, Elizabeth Banks as Rita Repulsa, Bill Hader as Alpha 5, and Bryan Cranston as Zordon.

The film is being directed by Project Almanac-helmer Dean Israelite and was written by Ashley Miller and Zack Stentz.

Power Rangers is now playing!

Black Mastodon Zord

According to Dean Israelite, there is a practical reason as to why Zack’s Zord has so many legs. “We look at these renderings and we create a 3D space and we look at how they should move, and you learn a lot from that,” the director told Collider (via SR). “And the mastodon is so big that we realized that with added legs it would just move better in a CG environment, and we’d be able to make it a more nimble machine. So it felt kind of like practical; if you were an alien creating this machine, you would want those added limbs.”

Black Mastodon Zord

Visual Effects Supervisor Sean Faden said: “Dean always saw the Zords as a chance at wish fulfillment for the kids; every child would love to have the feeling of joyriding through their hometown in something massive like that – and we wanted to give them that sensation.”

Black Mastodon Zord – Hovercraft Exploration

“We wanted them to feel really organic and biomechanical, and to be their own thing aesthetically because this is all coming from an alien technology that humans don’t have,” Israelite explained. “What’s also really fun about them is their amazing scale, so we had a lot of fun with that.”