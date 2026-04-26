Prime Video Just Added Guy Ritchie’s Underrated Jason Statham Action Thriller

Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham have one of the strongest actor-director collaborations in action. The duo’s partnership spans over 25 years and films, beginning with Statham’s debut in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels in 1998, and is set to continue with the upcoming Viva La Madness. As fans wait for that movie to hit the big screen, they can stream Ritchie and Statham’s most underrated movie yet on Prime Video.

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After movies like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, and Revolver, Ritchie and Statham reunited for their fourth collaboration with Wrath of Man. The 2021 action thriller, which grossed $104 million worldwide, started streaming on Prime Video on April 1st. The movie stars Statham as Patrick “H” Hill, also known as Mason Hargreaves, a cold, mysterious, and highly skilled operative who takes a job at a Los Angeles armored truck company to track down the robbers responsible for murdering his son during a heist.

Wrath of Man Was a Strong Reunion for Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham After a 15-Year Hiatus

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Wrath of Man was a long time coming for fans of Ritchie and Statham’s collaborations, but it was well-worth the wait. Releasing 15 years after their last joint project, Revolver, in 2005, the movie showcased a different, more serious side to their partnership and delivered a gritty, somber, and ultraviolent revenge thriller that departed from the duo’s typically witty, fast-paced British crime capers of the past. The movie was solidly a no-frills action film focused on a cold, relentless revenge mission with a darker, more serious tone and more brutal action rather than stylistic choreography. It also required Statham to shed his usual wisecracking tough guy persona from their other collaborations for a far more subdued and mysterious performance.

Although Wrath of Man wasn’t the Ritchie-Statham reunion many fans had expected, it was a solid, well-crafted action-thriller. The movie was met with mostly mixed reviews from critics, who handed it a 61% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, which still made it the eighth- and seventh-highest-rated movie in Statham and Ritchie’s careers. Wrath of Man was overwhelmingly positively received by audiences, scoring a “Verified Hot” badge with a 90% Popcornmeter score from viewers who said it kept them “on the edge of my seat til the very end!”

What’s New on Prime Video?

Wrath of Man is now available to stream on Prime Video alongside dozens of other films that have been added to the platform so far this month. The Amazon streamer kicked off April with the arrival of movies like Dances with Wolves, End of Days, Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, Mercury Rising, Self/less, and The Terminator and has continued to stock titles throughout the month, with other movies like Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and The Zone of Interest also streaming.

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