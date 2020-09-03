Netflix Signs Multiyear Deal With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

✖

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multiyear deal with Netflix. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will, with their yet-to-be-named production company, will make documentaries, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programing for the streaming service. In a statement, via The New York Times, the couple said that the focus would be on content that "informs but also gives hope".

"Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience and the need for connection," the statement reads. "Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said that the company is "excited about telling stories with them".

"Harry and Meghan have inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership," Sarandos said. "We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home -- and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere."

Earlier this year, the couple announced that they were stepping back as senior members of the British royal family. This is just the latest venture for the couple following their step back. In June, they signed a deal with the Harry Walker Agency for speaking engagements. The couple also has a charitable foundation, Archewell.

Before marrying into the royal family, Markle was an actress working in television and in film. She was best known for playing Rachel Zane in 108 episodes of the USA Network legal drama Suits. Her other television credits include roles in Castle, CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, The League, Fringe, Without a Trace, and General Hospital. Her film credits include Horrible Bosses, Get Him to the Greek, Remember Me, Anti-Social, Dysfunctional Friends, and Random Encounters. Since stepping back as senior members of the British royal family, Markle narrated the Disneynature film, Elephant, which debuted on Disney+ on April 3, 2020.

