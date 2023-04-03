Psych Star Teases Possible Fourth Movie

Following a successful run on USA Network, the cult-favorite crime comedy Psych has made its way to Peacock, where most of the cast have returned for three movies, released in 2017, 2020, and 2021. One of the actors to come back is Kurt Fuller, who spent years playing hard-edged jerks but on Psych was cast as a lovable, strange, and dim-witted coroner. In a recent interview, Fuller reassured fans that development on a fourth movie is underway. Scheduling is always difficult, given that the cast is both large and also fairly in-demand, but with star James Roday Rodriguez's series A Million Little Things wrapping up, it seems a new Psych might be coming soon.

Rodriguez said in February that the script was finished, and that it was a matter of getting a budget and a schedule together. When the first Psych movie was announced, series creator Steve Franks joked about a five-movie plan, but in the years since, Franks and the cast have all said that as long as the scripts are good, they would be happy to do as many Psych stories as Universal and the fan base have interest in.

"It's interesting because I was just texting with James Roday yesterday, and he is playing things close to the vest," Fuller said. "I don't know anything, but I honestly think there's going to be another one. I really do. I know it's moving in that direction. But it's really up to NBC. I really think the public is clamoring for one more Psych movie. Believe me, nobody is getting in the way of it, including NBC. It's just got to be right. Everybody's got to be available, and [the list] goes on and on. But if I had to bet, I would put my money on there being another one."

One minor scheduling wrinkle could be hooking back up with Corbin Bernsen, who plays Henry Spencer, Shawn's (Rodriguez) father. Bernsen recently signed up to appear in J.J. Abrams's new series, Duster.

The series originally ended by resolving the series' long-running "will-they-or-won't-they" romance by having Shawn (Rodriguez) propose to Juliet (Maggie Lawson), only to have the ring stolen. The first movie, which aired on USA in 2017, resolved that plot and saw the two marry, as well as providing a coda to a fan-favorite ongoing arc from the TV show centered around the Yin/Yang murders. At the end of the movie, Juliet's brother (John Cena) arrived to say that he needed to steal Shawn and Gus for a secret mission before the wedding.

Of course, Cena took a job on The Suicide Squad, and so Psych the Movie 2: Lassie Come Home didn't include any mention of the secret mission, and instead centered on an investigation into the attempted murder of Carlton Lassiter (Tim Omundson). Lassiter spent much of the movie in bed, which also accommodated Omundson, who suffered a stroke in 2017. A third film centered on the run-up to Gus's (Dule Hill) wedding.