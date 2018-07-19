Quentin Tarantino Movie About Manson Murders Release Date Changed

Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film touching on the Manson Family murders has had its release date moved up two weeks, with the movie now scheduled to be released on July 26, 2019, Variety reports.

The film, titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was originally slated to hit theaters on August 9. No reason has been given for the move, though it could have been to avoid releasing the movie on the 50th anniversary of the murders, which took place on the night of Aug. 8, 1969.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, the former star of a Western TV series, while Pitt is his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth. DiCaprio’s character lives next to Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie.

In 1969, Charles Manson’s followers broke into the home Tate shared with her husband, director Roman Polanski. Polanski was not present at the time, but the invaders murdered Tate, who was eight months pregnant, as well as four other visitors to the home.

Last month, DiCaprio shared a first look at the film, posting a photo of himself and Pitt in character. Both stars are dressed in full vintage looks, with DiCaprio wearing an orange jacket, yellow turtleneck and brown pants, while Pitt sports a denim jacket, jeans and sunglasses.

“It takes place at the height of the counterculture explosion,” Tarantino said of the film at Sony Pictures’ CinemaCon presentation in April. “It takes place at the time of the hippie revolution, and it takes place at the height of new Hollywood.”

The director also said DiCaprio and Pitt would be “the most exciting dynamic star duo since Paul Newman and Robert Redford.”

The film will be Tarantino’s ninth and will reportedly be closest in style and tone to his previous work Pulp Fiction.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also stars Al Pacino, James Marsden, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis and Luke Perry, among others.

“I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old,” Tarantino said in a statement in February, via The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that doesn’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio & Pitt as Rick & Cliff.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @leonardodicaprio