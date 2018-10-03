First ‘Rambo 5’ Photos Reveal Sylvester Stallone’s Cowboy Rambo

Sylvester Stallone has revealed that Rambo 5 (aka Rambo: Last Blood) is officially in production. The Rocky and Creed II star took to Instagram today to post two new photos of himself in character as John Rambo, and it seems that at this point in his life, Rambo is living the life of a mountain frontiersman:

View this post on Instagram Tonight we start filming…! A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Oct 2, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram … Comes a Horseman Wild and Free. @rambomovie #rambo5 A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Oct 2, 2018 at 11:36am PDT

Rambo: Last Blood picks up after Rambo, with John Rambo clearly in retirement and just trying to avoid violence – until violence inevitably pulls him back in. Check out the official synopsis, below:

“Rambo teams up with a journalist to track down and rescue a group of local girls that have been kidnapped by a Mexican sex trafficking ring, after trying to settle down to a quiet peaceful life stateside at the family ranch in Arizona after spending decades abroad.”

Rambo came out in 2008 and earned over $42 million domestically and $70 million internationally for a $113 million box office, on a $50 million budget. The character is one of several that Stallone found success with in the 2000s: he also brought back his Rocky Balboa character for a swan song in Rocky Balboa (2006), and pivoted into a new hit action franchise by directing and starring in The Expendables (2010). As the 2010s have unfolded, Stallone has either tried to, or successfully has, capitalized on the “action throwback” niche, making The Expendables into a franchise trilogy, while films like Bullet to the Head, Escape Plan, and Grudge Match tried (and failed) to use Sly’s iconic status to their advantage. The biggest bump in Stallone’s career has been Rocky‘s spinoff film series, Creed, which earned Sly a Golden Globe win and Oscar nomination for playing a retired and cancer-stricken Rocky Balboa, who mentors Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed. Meanwhile, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 revealed that Stallone has a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Stakar Ogord, one of the original Guardians of the Galaxy. While Marvel fans have wanted to see the character’s story expanded, the fallout from James Gunn’s firing has made that an unlikely path for Sly to follow. For now, the highly-anticipated Creed II and this fifth Rambo film are Sly’s best bets.

Rambo 5 currently has no release date.

