Rambo: Last Blood Gets Official R Rating

It’s just under a month until Rambo: Last Blood opens in theaters and now we know the Sylvester Stallone film’s official rating. The final film in the Rambo series has earned an R rating.

According to Exhibitor Relations Co., Rambo: Last Blood has been given the R rating for strong graphic violence, language, and more.

RAMBO: LAST BLOOD is rated R for strong graphic violence, grisly images, drug use and language…and for violating every single AARP code. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) August 28, 2019

In Rambo: Last Blood, Rambo finds himself going after a Mexican cartel who has kidnapped Gabriella, the daughter of his caretaker Maria, who has become something of family to Rambo. With the cartel using the kidnapped girls for their sex trafficking ring, Rambo embarks on a rescue mission, joined by a reporter whose own sister was also kidnapped.

Rambo: Last Blood is directed by Adrian Grunberg based on a screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone, and stars Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim aka Yenah Han, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada. You can check out the official description below.

“Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, RAMBO: LAST BLOOD marks the last chapter of the legendary series.”

Rambo: Last Blood, like the previous Rambo films, will see quite a bit of action, something Stallone himself teased at Cannes.

“Bad things happen,” he shared. “There’s going to be some serious vengeance in this movie. A lot of people getting hurt,” he said. “Rambo deals with the dark side of nature that most people live with. Rocky is different, he’s more the optimist,” Stallone added, “there’s optimism and pessimism in these two characters.”

“In every film, Rambo never goes home, he goes out the to the jungle or Afghanistan,” he continued. “In the new one, he does come home, but in a way he never arrives. He’s there, but he’s not. That’s what the whole story is built around. As soon as he walks outside his door, he has no more control. The world controls you.”

Last Blood is the fifth and likely final entry in the Rambo franchise. The first film, First Blood, hit theaters in 1982 and was followed by Rambo: First Blood Part II in 1985, Rambo III in 1988 and Rambo in 2008. The first four movies earned the franchise over $294 million domestically and $727 million worldwide.

Rambo: Last Blood opens in theaters September 20.