Red Notice Falls From Netflix Top 10 After Three Months





Red Notice has fallen from Netflix’s Top 10 after three months on the charts. What a run for the most-watched movie in the history of the platform. All of the stars involved have been very happy to see that kind of success. Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot probably didn’t have that in mind when they signed on for the movie. But, now the streamer is talking sequels and all sorts of other content surrounding the action film. Obviously, the run couldn’t last forever, but near the end of last year, it felt like maybe it could buck the odds. With the quirks inherent in the Netflix algorithm, there’s a chance it could shoot up in popularity again. In fact, you could probably bet on it whenever the time to promote and release Red Notice 2 comes about.

Director Rawson Marshall Thurber and his stars could not believe the fan response. When the movie reached that initial milestone, The Rock tweeted, “Holy s*** RED NOTICE is now the most watched film in @netflix history. Previous record held by BIRD BOX in 2018 with 282 million hours viewed. With still 11 days to go, RED NOTICE has been viewed for 392 MILLION HOURS. F’n insane @SevenBucksProd”

Netflix executive Scott Stuber previously argued on the movie’s behalf, “We have to be more consistent at making these movies more culturally relevant and putting them in the zeitgeist,” Stuber explained. “We know the audience is there for these movies, but I want people to feel that impact in their conversations with friends and colleagues where they’re saying did you hear about this movie ‘Old Guard’? We’ve done it, but we haven’t done it consistently.”

Thurber also spoke with Empire Magazine last year this star-studded cast. “I mean, talk about charisma,” he shared. “So what does happen when you get Deadpool, Wonder Woman, and Black Adam in the immediate vicinity of one another? I feel very, very fortunate. It’s a little bit like directorial cheating, having all three of them together in the same frame. Chemistry is just not a function of writing or even directing – it’s a function of casting. You either have it or you don’t. And those guys have something special.”

Are you surprised that Red Notice has been there al this time? Let us know down in the comments below!