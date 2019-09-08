Lili Reinhart on Going From Riverdale to a Stripper in Hustlers

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart is best known to most people as, well, the actress who plays Betty Cooper on The CW‘s Riverdale and for good reason. It’s a popular series that puts an interesting, and frequently dark, spin on classic Archie Comics characters. Starring on Riverdale is only one thing that Reinhart does, though. She’s also one of the stars of Hustlers, appearing alongside Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, and Keke Palmer but is still seen as “the girl from Riverdale“. It’s something that Reinhart finds a little annoying but is also optimistic will change.

Speaking with MTV at the Toronto International Film Festival, Reinhart was asked about being seen as “the girl from Riverdale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I know, it’s very annoying,” Reinhart said. “I mean people, when the movie was being promoted, they’re like ‘Constance, J-Lo, Keke, and the girl from Riverdale.’ That’s me. But we’re getting there, one film at a time.”

In Hustlers, Reinhart plays Annabelle, a stripper who is part of a group of strippers who come up with and exact a scheme to embezzle money from the wealthy Wall Street customers visiting their club. The film is based on a 2015 New York magazine article “The Hustlers at Scores” by Jessica Pressler, which documented a real-life group of strippers and their embezzlement scheme. It’s a role that is a bit different than Reinhart’s work on Riverdale—her “Dark Betty” turn notwithstanding—something that she addressed, talking about her reaction to the “stripper” movie.

“So, I read the logline, I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is what I should be doing,’” Reinhart said. “And then I saw Lorene’s [Scarfaria] name and I went, ‘Oh!’ Then I saw J-Lo’s name and I went, ‘Uh.’ Then I saw Constance’s name and I was like, ‘Ohh.’ And then I read it and I was like, ‘All right.’”

When it comes to Riverdale, Reinhart will be reprising her role as Betty Cooper for The CW show’s fourth season this fall, one that will deal with its new mystery—that of Jughead Jones’ (Cole Sprouse) fate following the shocking Season 3 finale that teases a dire ending for Jughead—in a new way.

“Throughout the season, we’ll be tracking how we get to that night in the woods,” showrunner Aguirre-Sacasa said in a recent interview. “It’s a different kind of mystery than we’ve done [before].”

Hustlers opens in theaters September 13th. Riverdale returns for its fourth season on Wednesday, October 9th at 8/7c on The CW.

Will you be checking out Hustlers? Let us know in the comments below.