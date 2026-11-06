Riverdale Star Confirms MCU X-Men Audition, And He Got Really Far in the Process

While rumors and speculation continue to swirl about what actors could be playing some yet-to-be-cast heroes for the MCU’s X-Men reboot, there is one actor who has confirmed that he will not appear in the Marvel film — but he did get further in the casting process than you might expect. KJ Apa, who is best known for his role as Archie Andrews on The CW’s Riverdale, is currently promoting is new Jimmy Stewart biopic Jimmy, recently revealed that he was up for an X-Men reboot role, but ultimately did not get it.

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Speaking with Collider, Apa revealed that he “did get that one” when it came to a role in X-Men before further clarifying that he had gotten a bit further along in the process of things, explaining that he had “already tested for it” and didn’t get the role. He did not reveal what role it was that he had auditioned and tested for.

Who Could Apa Have Been Auditioning For?

While Apa didn’t reveal the character, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t a few characters that fans think he might have gone up for and even potentially have been a good fit for had Marvel not gone in a different direction. While Gambit was top of mind for some fans — likely due to recent speculation about who Marvel will cast as a younger Remy LeBeau for the reboot — a lot of people think he may have been up for Cyclops. Thanks to his role as Riverdale’s Archie, many fans associate him with that character’s bright red hair, so much so that it immediately made some people see him as a good fit for Cyclops. That role went to Kit Conner, as announced at D23 this year.

What might be more interesting about all of this is that it is the second time Apa has revealed that he’s auditioned for an MCU role and didn’t get it. He previously revealed that he had auditioned for Spider-Man at one point, but the audition didn’t go well. But it’s also interesting from another perspective and that is that fans who have been waiting to see Apa as a superhero will have to continue to wait. While Archie certainly had his superhero adjacent moments on Riverdale (the Red Circle vigilante group in Season 2, anyone?), Apa was set to play Zan, one half of the Wonder Twins duo, in a live-action DC film for HBO Max. Isabel May was set to play his sister, Jayna. However, the project was cancelled in 2022 following the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger. The film was a casualty of David Zaslav’s cost-cutting efforts at the then-newly merged company.

Apa not getting an X-Men role might also be a little sad for Riverdale fans for another reason. Charles Melton, who played Reggie Mantle on Riverdale, had at one point been considered a frontrunner for the role of Hank McCoy for the Marvel reboot, though he is no longer expected to be a part of the film. Had the two actors both been cast in the X-Men film, it would have been a fun little Riverdale reunion.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.