Robert Downey Jr. Celebrates Dolittle Being Number One at the Box Office in Korea

Earlier this week, Robert Downey Jr. kicked off his press tour for Dolittle. The new movie doesn’t open in the United States until next week, but it’s already gracing some screens in other countries. In fact, the movie is currently number one at the box office in Korea. Downey Jr. is the latest to walk and talk with the animals, following in the footsteps of Rex Harrison and Eddie Murphy. In addition to the actor best known for playing Iron Man, the cast and voice cast for the new film is star-studded, featuring Jessie Buckley, Harry Collett, Tom Holland (Dog), Rami Malek (Gorilla), Octavia Spencer (Duck), Kumail Nanjiani (Ostrich), John Cena (Polar Bear), and Emma Thompson (Parrot). Other stars include Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, and Jim Broadbent. Recently, Downey Jr. took to Instagram to post a video thanking Korea for making the movie number one.

“@dolittlemovie hit the #BOXOFFICE @ #1 in #Korea !!! #Thank you !!! I’ve loved you since my #1st trip in #2008 #DOLITTLE #teamdowney #사랑해요한국 #닥터두리틀 #박스오피스1위 #hair @davynewkirk #style @jeanneyangstyle (🎥 @jimmy_rich ),” Downey Jr. wrote.

The full synopsis for Dolittle can be found below:

“After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

The doctor is joined on his quest by a young, self-appointed apprentice and a raucous coterie of animal friends, including an anxious gorilla (Oscar winner Rami Malek), an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck (Oscar winner Octavia Spencer), a bickering duo of a cynical ostrich (The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani) and an upbeat polar bear (John Cena, Bumblebee), and a headstrong parrot (Oscar winner Emma Thompson), who serves as Dolittle’s most trusted advisor and confidante.”

Dolittle is directed by Stephen Gaghan (Syriana) from a script he co-wrote with Thomas Shepherd. Susan Downey produced the film under her Team Downey banner with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth.

Dolittle is set to hit theaters on January 17th.